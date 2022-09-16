Vikings clinch share of Three Rivers Conference

Madison Blair slammed 17 kills and 14 digs to lead Tennessee High to a share of the Three Rivers Conference regular season championship with a 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 win at Volunteer on Thursday night.

Sophie Meade also had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs, while Ashton Blair had a triple-double with 30 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills. Sydnee Pendland had 30 digs and Bree Adams dished out 17 assist.

Marley Johns (seven kills) and Kira Adams (six kills) also contributed for the Vikings (18-4, 8-0), who can clinch the TRC crown on Tuesday against Sullivan East at Viking Hall.

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0

Jenna Hare had 15 kills and four aces and Kyndl Hodge dished out 31 assists to lead the Patriots to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 Three Rivers District win over the Longhorns.

Kylie Hurley had 16 digs and Carly Bradford added 14. Meghan Johnson had eight kills and Hannah Hodge added six.

Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 2

Gracie Statzer had herself a night – 19 kills, 13 digs, seven blocks and seven aces – as Abingdon earned a 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 win over Wise County Central.

Ella Kiser (20 kills, 20 assists, 15 digs), Riley Cvetkovski (47 digs), Katy Creasy (19 assists) and Kaley Muncy (15 digs) also keyed the win.

Emmah McAmis led the Warriors with 28 digs and 15 kills, while Emilee Mullins contributed 27 assists and 14 digs. Chloe Well (12 digs, 12 service points), Leah Newberry (11 digs, nine points, Sophie Fleming (18 digs) and Abbie Jordan (seven kills) also produced for the Warriors.

Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0

Reagan McCoy had 10 kills and three aces and Braelyn Hall added 16 assists and nine digs to lead the Spartans to a 25-8, 16-25, 25-19, 26-24 Cumberland District win over the Titans.

Haley Day had 23 digs and Emmaleigh Banks tallied 15 digs.

Twin Springs was led by Ryleigh Gillenwater with 12 digs and eight kills and Kenzi Gillenwater added seven kills. Kaylee Keith added seven service points, six digs and six assists.

Bland County 3, George Wythe 1

Haley Faulkner had 14 assists and 10 service points and Hannah Repass added nine points and eight assists in the Maroons’ 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-11 Mountain Empire District loss to the Bears.

McKenzie Tate had 13 digs and six digs and Samara Sheffey added 10 digs.