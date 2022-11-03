Vikings back on road for playoff opener

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High has spent much of its season on buses traveling to six road games. Don’t expect the Vikings to be phased by a trip to Knoxville.

“You always want to have a home playoff game,” Tennessee High first-year head coach Josh Holt said. “If we would have taken care of the business early in the year we could possibly have had one of those, but at the same time, we were on the road 820 miles round trip this year so just another away game. We are probably better at getting ready for away games than we are home games at this point to be honest with you.”

Tennessee High (5-5) will make the trip to Knox Central (6-4) for a Class 5A opening round playoff game tonight. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. That is the same team that ended the Vikings’ tragedy-marred 2021 campaign with a 46-7 postseason loss to the Bobcats.

“We had a heavy year last year, that is probably the best way to put it, very heavy year,” Holt said. “This year, outside of the consistency, I think it has been a pretty good year. We have seen some growth, we have got some very high character kids. We feel like if we can do what we know we can do well we are going to be in any game we play. “

Knox Central, which started the season with a 1-3 mark, won five straight before last week’s 44-3 loss to top-ranked 5A foe Knox West. The Bobcats opened the season with a loss to Greeneville, which is currently the top ranked 4A team in Tennessee.

“They play good teams. That Knoxville region, week-in, week-out, you don’t know what is going to happen down there so those are good football teams,” Holt said. “That is a good football team. They run the ball really well, they are kind of stingy on defense. I think it will be a good matchup between the two of us.”

Both teams have similar approaches to their attack. Knox Central puts the ball in the hands of quarterback Frank Johnson IV, who is averaging nearly 160 yards rushing a game, and has accounted for 20 touchdowns.

Slowing him down will be up to the Vikings defense, led by Marquis Phelps, who has 83 stops, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Logan Tudor has 63 tackles and three interceptions, while Jashaun Hernton has tallied 36 stops, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.

“In my mind when I think of Knox Central I am thinking kind of single wingish, like old school single wing, a quarterback that is really a running back situation so we are kind of similar in who is behind center,” he said.

With starting quarterback Jimmy Phipps still out with concussion issues, the Vikings will turn to Turner Elliott at that position for the second straight week.

“Turner is really another running back for us. He has got the ability to throw it. We are not going to ask him to throw it all the time, but that is not us,” Holt said. “He is kind of a third quarterback back there for us. He does a good job commanding the huddle and taking control of the offense when he is out there.”

His primary task is to hand the ball to any of three running backs – Josh Green (490, 5 TD), Josh Bell (315, 5 TD) and Owen Brown (240, 3 TD) – who churn out yards behind the Evan Bedwell-led offensive line. Maddox Fritts (18-219, 1 TD) and Austin DeGeare (12-148, 1 TD) are the leading receivers for the Vikings.

Knox Central is led on defense by Chase Adams, Trinidad Gutierrez and Torin Mcafee.

“The running game starts with the guys up front,” Holt said. “All five of those guys and then Austin DeGeare and Coach [Dustin] Pannell and even Coach [Jesse] Taylor, they have done a great job getting those guys up front ready to kind of push people around and giving guys some spaces to run and get a few yards at a time.”

Tennessee High, which is playing its 10th straight week after having its bye after the opener, will look to compete against another Knoxville school, which has turned into a road block for Region 1 clubs trying to get closer to Murfreesboro.

“I think if we do what we want to do on our end, I think we can all compete against those Knoxville teams. I really do,” said Holt, who credits trainer Kelly Flanary for keeping his team as healthy as possible. “We have got to go hold on to the ball. For the most part, those Knoxville teams do have a little bit more speed than what we have, but I think what we have to offer is a little bit more physical. Every week we want a dogfight.”

The winner of tonight’s game will face either unbeaten Daniel Boone (10-0) or Knox Halls (2-8) next Friday. Holt is just glad the Vikings are still playing ball.

“We have got November problems now and everybody wants a November problem. We tried not to look past our October problem, we have got a November problem now,” Holt said. “It is great to be playing this time of year. We are one of 32 teams in 5A that gets to do it so we are excited about it.”