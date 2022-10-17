Vikings aim for big goals in 5th state tourney appearance

The Tennessee High’s girls’ volleyball team is in the midst of one of their best campaigns in school history — and they’re not done yet.

The Lady Vikings have been rolling through October, winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship at Unicoi County High in Erwin earlier this month, then following it up by capturing the Region 1-AA title last week in Greeneville.

Finally, the squad returned home to Viking Hall last Thursday evening and defeated Gibbs High School in straight sets to advance to the “Elite 8” round in Murfreesboro.

It’s the group's first trip to the state tournament since 2017 and fifth berth in program history.

“We are excited to represent the school, the community, and show amazing Viking pride,” Tennessee High head coach Mary C. Johnson said.

The opening game begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Siegel High School, roughly 300 miles west of Bristol. The Lady Vikings will take on Signal Mountain High School, as the Eagles makes the drive up from Chattanooga.

The journey was not easy. Tennessee High overcame the loss of two senior players to graduation in May, both of whom were key setters. Still, the Lady Vikings returned four seniors and two juniors this fall, setting the table for lofty expectations.

“Since last October, our goal was to get back to the state tournament and redeem ourselves,” Johnson said. “Every single kid was part of last year’s team, except our incoming freshmen.”

Among the Lady Vikings’ standout players are Three Rivers Conference player of the year Madison Blair and Hitter of the Year Marley Johns. Both girls are seniors.

Sydnee Pendland, a junior, has captured back-to-back defensive player of the year honors within conference as well.

“We’ve been reloading and getting everyone to buy into the tradition of winning as a program that was started here by Coach Dempsey,” Johnson explained. “Those are big shoes to fill — the program she started — as a strong competitor and winner. But we have high expectations, and it would have been a complete disappointment not to get back here.”

With the recent wins, Johnson also achieved a personal milestone. She passed the aforementioned Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader on the volleyball court, now standing at 380. This is Johnson’s 16th season in Bristol after eight years coaching in Abingdon, where she played her high school ball, before competing up the road at Emory and Henry College.

Currently winners of seven consecutive games, the Lady Vikings sit at 32-6 going into the 1-AA state championships; Signal Mountain is 18-6.