NEWPORT, Tenn. – A three-pointer from the corner is widely regarded as the most difficult shot in basketball.

Just don’t tell that to Tennessee High senior Creed Musick.

The six-foot-three guard connected on four corner threes Saturday en route to a 29-point performance as the THS Vikings down the Cocke County Fighting Cocks 73-58 in the opening round of the Region 1-AAA boys basketball playoffs.

How did Musick master the corner challenge?

“We work on that shot in practice every day, especially with drive-and-kick drills,” Musick said. “I wouldn’t say the corner jumper is my favorite shot, but I do like shooting from that spot. It’s all about repetition.”

Musick was just as effective Saturday with baseline drives and power stick backs where his upper body strength was evident. Summer sessions with THS strength and conditioning coach Mike Mays have been the key to progress in that area.

“I lifted weights with Coach Mays all the time this summer,” said Musick, who is still mulling over his college offers. “I also have a weightlifting class, so I’ve been lifting about three times a week during the season. The extra work helps out a lot in the paint.”

Weaving and speeding his way past defenders, 6-foot sophomore point guard Colin Brown contributed 21 points for THS. Six-foot-six senior post Brandon Dufore supplied 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite winning the district regular season title, THS (27-7) was forced to travel in the first round because of a District 1-AAA tournament semifinal loss to Volunteer. Dufore was forced the miss that game due to back spasms.

“That loss kind of lit a fire under our whole team,” THS coach Michael McMeans. “Our guys responded well tonight.”

The Vikings opened leads of 19-4 and 37-18 in the first half. With crisp ball movement and cohesive defense, THS was never challenged in the second half.

McMeans has come to expect positive responses from the rugged Musick.

“Shooting from the corner is tough, and every three Creed hit tonight became a dagger because it just kept pushing our lead,” McMeans said. “When we’re hitting threes like that, we’re hard to guard because of the other stuff we run on offense.”

Saturday’s victory served as sweet redemption for Dufore.

“Missing that Volunteer game was definitely frustrating,” Dufore said. “I played for about a minute, but then I got fouled and my back got as stiff as it could be.

“I didn’t really do anything to make my back feel better, but it’s perfectly fine now.”

Saturday was the first regional home game for Cocke County since 2017. The Fighting Cocks (18-13) hit 11 3-pointers as a team, including seven by 6-foot senior wing Lakkin France.

Six-foot-five sophomore post Kyler Hayes added 13 points, but Cocke County had no answer for Tennessee High’s mix of size and shooting.

“We have big goals, and our biggest goals are still in front of us,” McMeans said.

Meanwhile, Musick plans to keep refining his special shot.

“We knew that we had to come out strong tonight because the season would be over with a loss,” Musick said. “We all came out with energy from the jump and we did our thing.”