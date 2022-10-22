 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL Volleyball Tournaments

Black Diamond District

At Twin Valley High School

Monday

First Round

Twin Valley vs. Hurley, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

Honaker vs. Twin Valley-Hurley winner, 5 p.m.

Grundy vs. Council, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

Third-Place Match, 5 p.m.

Championship Match, 7 p.m.

---

Cumberland District

Monday

First Round

Thomas Walker at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.

Castlewood at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Eastside High School

J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs-Castlewood winner, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside vs. Rye Cove-Thomas Walker winner, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At Eastside High School

Third-Place Match, 6:15 p.m.

Championship Match, 8 p.m.

---

Hogoheegee District

Monday

First Round

Holston at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Patrick Henry High School

Northwood vs. Lebanon-Holston winner, 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry vs. Rural Retreat-Chilhowie winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At Patrick Henry High School

Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.

Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.

---

Mountain 7 District

Monday

First Round

Ridgeview at Abingdon, 6 p.m.

Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.

Lee High at Gate City, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Union High School

John Battle-Wise Central winner vs. Gate City-Lee winner, 6 p.m.

Union vs. Abingdon-Ridgeview winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At Union High School

Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.

Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.

--

Mountain Empire District

Thursday, Oct. 20

First Round

Auburn 3, Fort Chiswell 0

Bland County 3, George Wythe 1

Grayson County 3, Galax 1

Monday

Semifinals

Grayson County at Giles, 6:30 p.m.

Bland County at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Finals

At Giles High School

Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.

Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.

---

Southwest District

Tuesday

First Round

Tazewell at Richlands

Thursday

Semifinals

At Marion High School

Virginia High vs. Graham, 6 p.m.

Marion vs. Richlands-Tazewell winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

Third-Place Match

Championship Match

