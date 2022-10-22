VHSL Volleyball Tournaments

Black Diamond District
At Twin Valley High School
Monday
First Round
Twin Valley vs. Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
Honaker vs. Twin Valley-Hurley winner, 5 p.m.
Grundy vs. Council, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
Third-Place Match, 5 p.m.
Championship Match, 7 p.m.
---
Cumberland District
Monday
First Round
Thomas Walker at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.
Castlewood at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Eastside High School
J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs-Castlewood winner, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside vs. Rye Cove-Thomas Walker winner, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Eastside High School
Third-Place Match, 6:15 p.m.
Championship Match, 8 p.m.
---
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Holston at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Patrick Henry High School
Northwood vs. Lebanon-Holston winner, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry vs. Rural Retreat-Chilhowie winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Patrick Henry High School
Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.
Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.
---
Mountain 7 District
Monday
First Round
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Union High School
John Battle-Wise Central winner vs. Gate City-Lee winner, 6 p.m.
Union vs. Abingdon-Ridgeview winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Union High School
Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.
Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.
--
Mountain Empire District
Thursday, Oct. 20
First Round
Auburn 3, Fort Chiswell 0
Bland County 3, George Wythe 1
Grayson County 3, Galax 1
Monday
Semifinals
Grayson County at Giles, 6:30 p.m.
Bland County at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Finals
At Giles High School
Third-Place Match, 6 p.m.
Championship Match, 7:30 p.m.
---
Southwest District
Tuesday
First Round
Tazewell at Richlands
Thursday
Semifinals
At Marion High School
Virginia High vs. Graham, 6 p.m.
Marion vs. Richlands-Tazewell winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
Third-Place Match
Championship Match