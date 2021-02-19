VHSL STATE FINALS CAPSULES: Gate City girls, Abingdon boys host state title games Saturday

Luray (12-0) at Gate City (17-1)

The Skinny: To nobody’s surprise, a girls basketball team from the Mountain 7 District is near the mountaintop. The Mountain 7 District (and its former reiterations as the Clinch Mountain District and Clinch Mountain Conference) is going for its eighth straight state championship in Group A, Division 2/2A/Class 2. Gate City (2020), Wise County Central (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and Ridgeview (2016) have won it all in succession for the Southwest Virginia league. … Luray has gone 41-2 over the last two seasons and one of those losses was a 64-54 setback to Gate City in last year’s state title game. Sarah Thompson and Macey Mullins led the way in that game for GC and both are back for the Blue Devils. “What sticks out to me is how hard they play defensively, but also so patient and well-coached,” said Joe Lucas, who is in his fifth season as the head coach. “They really get after you defensively and then work for great shots offensively. You have to play very well to have a chance against them.” … Junior guard Emilee Weakley (28 points, 13 rebounds per game) and senior Brynlee Burill (11 points, six assists, six rebounds per game) are the leaders for Luray. “I have been pleased with us thus far,” Lucas said. “We had a two-week quarantine, had to miss some games and practices, so it has been difficult to get in a rhythm. Between packed game weeks and snow days, we have had five practices since the beginning of January. With everything thrown at us, I am really proud of the maturity and work ethic of our kids.” … Gate City also won a state title in 2006.