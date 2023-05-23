Virginia High School League regional baseball, softball and soccer tournaments get underway today. The following is look at today’s three matchups on the docket:

BASEBALL

Region 1D

Chilhowie (14-8) at Thomas Walker (10-12)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: Defending Region 1D tournament champion Chilhowie begins defense of its title with a long road trip to Ewing. … Dawson Tuell (7-1, 1.33; .471 batting average) has gotten it done on the mound and at the plate for Chilhowie, while Connor Smith has a .470 batting average with seven doubles, two home runs and 33 RBIs. … Chilhowie played a pair of thrillers in the Hogoheegee District tournament, suffering a 5-4 loss to Rural Retreat in the semifinals and then rallying for a 4-3 win over Patrick Henry in the third-place game. “Our goal was to make it to the postseason playing our best baseball and see what happens,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We didn't play our best during the district tournament, but we found a way to move on. From now on the most important game is the next one – survive and advance.” … Adam Hollandsworth (.429, 20 RBIs), Cameron Grabeel (.412, 13 RBIs), Jacob McCurry (.332, 10 RBIs) and Aiden Grabeel (.281) are the top hitters for TW. In a combined 294 plate appearances, the quartet has struck out just 50 times. … Cameron Grabeel is the ace pitcher for the Pioneers and has he’s accumulated 112 strikeouts with a 1.635 ERA. “This season has had its highs and lows,” said TW coach Josh Perry. “We played some high quality teams at the beginning of the season, which challenged us and allowed us to see where we needed to improve. Entering into district play we knew that every game would be a challenge, but we continued to fight and press on which has landed us into our first region game since 2019.” … This is a rare athletic contest between the schools located a little more than two hours apart. Thomas Walker softball coach Kirsten Murphy Parker is a Chilhowie graduate. “Probably one of the most unfamiliar teams we could have drawn,” Robinson said. “I know very little about them other than they have a stud pitcher in Cameron Grabeel.”

Up Next: The winner travels to Honaker (11-6) on Friday for a regional quarterfinal clash.

SOFTBALL

Region 1D

Patrick Henry at Twin Springs

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Two pitchers who have thrown well down the stretch – Patrick Henry’s Sophia Wright and Makenzie Gillenwater of Twin Springs – should provide an entertaining matchup in this one. … Wright has allowed just four total runs in her last five starts. PH dropped a 2-0 decision to Rural Retreat in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament. Shaina Addair is a dangerous hitter for the Rebels and had four hits in two district tourney games. … Twin Springs earned its regional tournament bid with a 3-2 win over J.I. Burton in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament. Makenzie Gillenwater outdueled Burton’s Jordan Mooney in the circle and also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Aubrey Meade and Abbie Taylor also played key roles.

Up Next: The winner goes to Honaker on Friday at 1 p.m. in a quarterfinal contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 2D

John Battle (9-9) at Richlands (9-4-3)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a compelling first-round matchup. … Taylor Wallace (10 goals, six assists), Ava Wallace (nine goals, two assists), Claire Booher (six goals, six assists) lead the way for Battle, while goalkeeper Macie Ratliff has made 82 saves and recorded eight shutouts. The Trojans have lost two games in overtime and four matches by one goal. Colleen Shirey and longtime assistant Benson Redman have coached the team for 13 years. … Addy-Lane Queen (23 goals) and Annsley Trivette (11 goals) are the catalysts for Richlands, which finished as Southwest District runner-up to Graham. A freshman, Trivette is also one of the best girls basketball players in the area. “We are very happy with the way our season has gone this year,” said Richlands coach Misty Bandy. “This season is a culmination of three years of hard work. As with all high school sports programs, missing a year of player development during the COVID shutdown presented challenges when the sport opened back up. But our girls have stayed committed and steadily built their conditioning, skills, and techniques and it has shown on the field this year. I feel like our team is practicing and playing more technically this year and are able to make effective adjustments during games. We have a full range of players when it comes to experience playing at this level and have effective leadership throughout the team which helps. It's a great group of girls that are dedicated to playing for each other.” … After tonight’s match, Richlands will have played every other team this season that qualified for the Region 2D tournament.

Up Next: The winner plays either Wise County Central or Tazewell on May 30 in a semifinal match at Wise Central.