VHSL GIRLS HOOPS: Alayna McNulty hopes to be a state champ like big sis, while forging her own identity

Alayna McNulty had a front-row seat a year ago as the Honaker Tigers capped an undefeated season by rolling to an 81-56 win over Riverheads on their home floor in the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state championship game.

“ I was at practice every day and was basically the team’s manager,” McNulty said. “I was on the bench when they won state. After going through all the practices and watching the girls win last year, I was ready to do it myself.”

The kid who was confined to the bench as an eighth-grade manager a year ago will be in the starting lineup on Saturday as the Tigers (26-3) tangle with the Buffalo Gap Bison (16-11) in the Class 1 finals at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Honaker is going for its third straight state championship with a second McNulty playing a starring role.

Alayna’s older sister, LeeAnna McNulty, was the top scorer for the Tigers in 2021, was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s girls basketball player of the year and is now playing important minutes for NAIA national tournament-bound University of Pikeville.

Her little sister has proven to be pretty talented too.

“ I would say LeeAnna and I play a different style of game,” Alayna McNulty said. “LeeAnna likes to post up on the low block or get the ball at the high post and then make her moves. However, I would rather get the ball on the perimeter and drive or shoot a jumper. I’m more of a slasher type of player.”

The 6-foot Alayna McNulty is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game.

She went for 13 points and four rebounds in Monday night’s 49-28 state semifinal victory over Parry McCluer. That came after her 13-point, 11-rebound performance against Auburn in the quarterfinals.

“ She has worked really hard and I’ve seen her progress throughout the season and step up and carry a big role for us,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “Alayna has always handled LeeAnna’s success good. I feel both sisters really want to see each other succeed. I think by having to workout with LeeAnna it has helped Alayna.”

Big sis has been following Alayna’s season closely and has watched the games via the NFHS Network streaming service. She was in attendance when Honaker hammered Auburn last week.

What scouting report would she give in regards to her sibling?

“ Alayna makes everything look easy and effortless on the court while working from the 3-point line. Alayna is able to play guard and post positions, which makes her very versatile,” LeeAnna McNulty said. “She is more of a finesse player I would say. I would rather work from the high post and play an aggressive game around the basket with mid-range jumpers.

“ I feel like Alayna has had a really good freshman season that she can build and improve on over the summer. I am very proud to be her sister.”

Alayna McNulty hopes to become the latest state champ in the family come Saturday.

“ This year has been everything I thought it would be,” she said. “I knew we had a good chance of making it back to state, if we all worked hard and played as a team. All of the hard work and long practices are all worth it now. I can’t wait to play in Richmond this weekend and finish this year out strong.”

