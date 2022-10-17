VHSL Football Ratings

VHSL Playoff Power Points
Rating Scale
Region 1D
Record;Rating
Patrick Henry;5-2;19.57
Rye Cove;6-1;18.00
Grundy;4-3;17.42
Twin Springs;4-2;16.16
Lebanon;5-3;15.87
Holston;4-3;15.28
Hurley;4-3;14.85
Honaker;4-3;14.57
Rural Retreat;3-3 ;14.16
J.I. Burton;3-4;14.00
Northwood;3-4;13.00
Thomas Walker;2-5;11.57
Castlewood;1-6;9.57
Eastside;0-8;8.62
Chilhowie;0-7;7.71
Region 1C
Record;Rating
Grayson County;7-0;19.71
Galax;4-3;17.87
George Wythe;5-3;17.75
Narrows;5-1;16.33
Giles;2-4;13.66
Bath County;3-4;12.85
Fort Chiswell;2-5;12.14
Parry McCluer;2-3;11.00
Craig County;2-3;11.00
Eastern Montgomery;2-4;10.83
Covington;0-7;10.28
Auburn;0-5;8.80
Region 2D
Record;Rating
Graham;7-0;26.00
Ridgeview;7-0;24.28
Gate City;5-2;21.57
Virginia High;5-2;21.28
Union;5-3;19.37
Lee High;4-3;19.28
Tazewell;4-4;17.62
Wise Central;3-4;15.00
Richlands;2-6;14.50
John Battle;1-6;13.14
Marion;1-6;11.42
Region 2C
Record;Rating
Radford;7-0;26.00
Martinsville;6-1;25.00
Floyd County;6-1 ;21.28
Glenvar;5-3;20.00
Appomattox;5-3;19.12
Alleghany;4-4;17.25
Chatham;4-3;16.57
Gretna;2-5;16.00
James River;3-4;15.71
Dan River;3-4;15.57
Patrick County;2-5 ;13.85
Nelson County;1-6;10.71
Region 3D
Record;Rating
Lord Botetourt;6-1;25.42
Christiansburg;5-2;23.00
Cave Spring;5-2;22.71
Bassett;5-2;22.57
Magna Vista;5-3;22.12
Abingdon;4-3;18.85
Staunton River;4-3;18.57
William Byrd;2-5;17.00
Hidden Valley;2-6 ;16.62
Carroll Countyl1-6;15.14
Northside;0-7;13.71
Tunstall;0-7;12.00