agate

VHSL Football Ratings

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

Region 1D

Record;Rating

Patrick Henry;5-2;19.57

Rye Cove;6-1;18.00

Grundy;4-3;17.42

Twin Springs;4-2;16.16

Lebanon;5-3;15.87

Holston;4-3;15.28

Hurley;4-3;14.85

Honaker;4-3;14.57

Rural Retreat;3-3 ;14.16

J.I. Burton;3-4;14.00

Northwood;3-4;13.00

Thomas Walker;2-5;11.57

Castlewood;1-6;9.57

Eastside;0-8;8.62

Chilhowie;0-7;7.71

Region 1C

Record;Rating

Grayson County;7-0;19.71

Galax;4-3;17.87

George Wythe;5-3;17.75

Narrows;5-1;16.33

Giles;2-4;13.66

Bath County;3-4;12.85

Fort Chiswell;2-5;12.14

Parry McCluer;2-3;11.00

Craig County;2-3;11.00

Eastern Montgomery;2-4;10.83

Covington;0-7;10.28

Auburn;0-5;8.80

Region 2D

Record;Rating

Graham;7-0;26.00

Ridgeview;7-0;24.28

Gate City;5-2;21.57

Virginia High;5-2;21.28

Union;5-3;19.37

Lee High;4-3;19.28

Tazewell;4-4;17.62

Wise Central;3-4;15.00

Richlands;2-6;14.50

John Battle;1-6;13.14

Marion;1-6;11.42

Region 2C

Record;Rating

Radford;7-0;26.00

Martinsville;6-1;25.00

Floyd County;6-1 ;21.28

Glenvar;5-3;20.00

Appomattox;5-3;19.12

Alleghany;4-4;17.25

Chatham;4-3;16.57

Gretna;2-5;16.00

James River;3-4;15.71

Dan River;3-4;15.57

Patrick County;2-5 ;13.85

Nelson County;1-6;10.71

Region 3D

Record;Rating

Lord Botetourt;6-1;25.42

Christiansburg;5-2;23.00

Cave Spring;5-2;22.71

Bassett;5-2;22.57

Magna Vista;5-3;22.12

Abingdon;4-3;18.85

Staunton River;4-3;18.57

William Byrd;2-5;17.00

Hidden Valley;2-6 ;16.62

Carroll Countyl1-6;15.14

Northside;0-7;13.71

Tunstall;0-7;12.00

