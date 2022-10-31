VHSL Football Power Points

Region 1D
Record;Rating
Grundy;5-3;20.00
Rye Cove;7-1;19.50
Patrick Henry;6-3;19.44
Twin Springs;6-2;18.25
Holston;6-3;18.22
Honaker;6-3;17.44
Hurley;5-4;17.00
Lebanon;5-4;16.22
J.I. Burton;4-5;15.11
Rural Retreat;4-4 15.00
Northwood;3-6;12;66
Thomas Walker;3-6;12.33
Castlewood;1-8;9.88
Eastside;0-9;9.55
People are also reading…
Chilhowie;0-9;9.22
Region 1C
Record;Rating
George Wythe;6-3;20.66
Galax;6-3;20.62
Grayson County;8-1;19.77
Narrows;7-1;18.62
Giles;3-4;16.14
Bath County;4-5;14.00
Parry McCluer;3-6;13.66
Covington;2-7;13.55
Fort Chiswell;2-7;12.77
Eastern Montgomery;2-6;10.75
Region 2D
Record;Rating
Graham;9-0;28.00
Ridgeview;8-1;24.33
Gate City;7-2;22.44
Virginia High;7-2;21.88
Union;6-3;21.77
Lee High;6-3;21.00
Tazewell;6-4;19.60
Richlands;2-7;15.88
Wise Central;3-6;14.88
John Battle;1-8;14.11
Marion;1-8;12.00
Region 2C
Record;Rating
Radford;8-1;26.66
Martinsville;8-1;25.11
Glenvar;6-3;22.77
Appomattox;7-3;22.00
Alleghany;6-4;20.40
Floyd County;6-3;20.00
Dan River;5-4;18.66
Gretna;4-5;17.66
Chatham;4-5;16.00
James River;3-6;15.88
Patrick County;2-7;14.22
Nelson County;1-8;10.88
Region 3D
Record;Rating
Lord Botetourt;8-1;28.22
Bassett;7-2;25.11
Magna Vista;6-3;24.77
Christiansburg;6-3;24.11
Cave Spring;5-4;22.55
Staunton River;5-4;19.33
Abingdon;4-5;18.44
Hidden Valley;3-7;17.90
William Byrd;3-6;17.55
Carroll County;2-7;16.77
Northside;0-9;14.55
Tunstall;0-9;13.11