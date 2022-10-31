 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

VHSL Football Power Points

  • 0

Region 1D

Record;Rating

Grundy;5-3;20.00

Rye Cove;7-1;19.50

Patrick Henry;6-3;19.44

Twin Springs;6-2;18.25

Holston;6-3;18.22

Honaker;6-3;17.44

Hurley;5-4;17.00

Lebanon;5-4;16.22

J.I. Burton;4-5;15.11

Rural Retreat;4-4 15.00

Northwood;3-6;12;66

Thomas Walker;3-6;12.33

Castlewood;1-8;9.88

Eastside;0-9;9.55

Chilhowie;0-9;9.22

Region 1C

Record;Rating

George Wythe;6-3;20.66

Galax;6-3;20.62

Grayson County;8-1;19.77

Narrows;7-1;18.62

Giles;3-4;16.14

Bath County;4-5;14.00

Parry McCluer;3-6;13.66

Covington;2-7;13.55

Fort Chiswell;2-7;12.77

Eastern Montgomery;2-6;10.75

Region 2D

Record;Rating

Graham;9-0;28.00

Ridgeview;8-1;24.33

Gate City;7-2;22.44

Virginia High;7-2;21.88

Union;6-3;21.77

Lee High;6-3;21.00

Tazewell;6-4;19.60

Richlands;2-7;15.88

Wise Central;3-6;14.88

John Battle;1-8;14.11

Marion;1-8;12.00

Region 2C

Record;Rating

Radford;8-1;26.66

Martinsville;8-1;25.11

Glenvar;6-3;22.77

Appomattox;7-3;22.00

Alleghany;6-4;20.40

Floyd County;6-3;20.00

Dan River;5-4;18.66

Gretna;4-5;17.66

Chatham;4-5;16.00

James River;3-6;15.88

Patrick County;2-7;14.22

Nelson County;1-8;10.88

Region 3D

Record;Rating

Lord Botetourt;8-1;28.22

Bassett;7-2;25.11

Magna Vista;6-3;24.77

Christiansburg;6-3;24.11

Cave Spring;5-4;22.55

Staunton River;5-4;19.33

Abingdon;4-5;18.44

Hidden Valley;3-7;17.90

William Byrd;3-6;17.55

Carroll County;2-7;16.77

Northside;0-9;14.55

Tunstall;0-9;13.11

Tags

