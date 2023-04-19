BRISTOL, Va. — Hailey Jolliffe knocked over two cones and struck another Wednesday driving a golf court while wearing goggles that simulate driving impaired.

With a police officer in the passenger seat, the Virginia High senior crept along the twisting course, trying to maintain her composure while negotiating the tight confines in the school parking lot.

"It's lop-sided. It makes you feel like your vision is going that way, "instead of the way it should be," she said while pointing to her left after completing the course. It's [course] straight in front of you and you know it is, but its toward the side so you have to realign where you're going."

The goggles she wore were rated at 1.7, or more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit for an adult.

She knew the first cone went down when the golf cart raised up.

"I hit like two or three," she said laughing. "This is why I don't do any of this."

Hailey said this was "definitely" a good lesson for teens.

"Normally most people think, 'it's just a drink.' But it can actually affect people's lives. If each one of those cones was a person, you would've run into like two or three people — at least."

The program was organized by the city's police and sheriff's departments.

"We're doing this to try to educate high school kids about the dangers of becoming impaired while trying to operate a motor vehicle," police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said. "The goggles simulate a state of impairment so it lets them see how their abilities to drive are diminished."

Ratcliff spoke from personal experience. After donning the goggles, he was able to slowly navigate the course without flattening a cone but simply walking with distorted vision and trying to perform a typical field sobriety test were a different story.

City officers don't typically arrest a lot of underage drinking drivers, Ratcliff said while acknowledging "one was too many."

"This the prime time of year to implement this type thing. At that age they're not supposed to be drinking anyway but we want them to think before they do it," he said.

Adult drivers with a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater are considered under the influence. The dozen pair of goggles were modified to simulate from just below that level to 2.4, or three times the legal limit.

School resource officer Jason Barlow called the exercise "extremely" important.

"It's more hands on, more realistic than just having a crash scene. It's more interactive and just draws their attention more," Barlow said.

Students waiting their turn to drive the carts also donned the goggles and attempted to perform basic field sobriety tests such as walking heal-to-toe along a white line. Virtually all would have failed.