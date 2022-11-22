Versatile Roberts does it all

As Grundy High School’s close-knit, veteran football team huddled together during a game earlier this season and a particular play was called, junior Ethan Roberts was challenged by his 10 teammates surrounding him on the field.

“We were aggravating him and telling him he better score,” said Grundy senior Isaiah Boyd. “Sure enough, he scored on the very next play.”

Roberts has a penchant for delivering when his team needs it and will look to do more good things for the Golden Wave (7-4) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. Region 1D championship game against the Patrick Henry Rebels (9-3) at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

“Ethan is a team player,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “He has played multiple defensive and offensive positions. He works hard without the ball and runs with authority when his number is called.”

To wit, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Roberts has played middle linebacker, outside linebacker and cornerback this fall and has recorded 16 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Offensively, he has 289 rushing yards on 49 carries with six touchdowns. He has caught three passes for 21 yards.

The achievement he relishes the most, however, is the fact Grundy is playing in the regional football finals for the first time since 2002.

“The highlight of my season is getting to practice and play the week of Thanksgiving,” Roberts said. “Coach Plymal has talked about wanting to play Thanksgiving week since August. There’s something about those cold morning practices that are different.”

When October dawned, some people might have doubted such a scenario transpiring as Grundy’s record stood at 2-3 against a rigorous schedule.

“Our season started off a little rocky with a few close losses,” Roberts said. “As a team we got our momentum going and I feel our season has been great. We have accomplished many goals and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.”

Grundy is seeking some revenge on Saturday after a 28-20 loss to Patrick Henry in the season-opener back in August.

“Our first game at Patrick Henry was [shaky],” Roberts said. “Defensively, we missed a lot of tackles and just weren’t physical enough. We had a couple of key guys out, which definitely hurt us.”

Roberts’ duties on the defensive side of the ball have changed since that contest.

“The transition he has made to corner this season really impressed me,” said Grundy center Cameron Keene. “He struggled at first, but he’s stepped it up these past few games and shut down some of the best receivers in the region.”

The 2022 VHSL Class 1 state wrestling champion in the 160-pound weight class, Roberts packs a punch. He rushed for 120 yards on 11 carries and scored twice in last week’s 32-0 win over Lebanon, while also helping the Golden Wave post a shutout for the first time in 2022.

When his number gets called on Saturday afternoon, he will do everything he can to reach the end zone once again.

“I like playing offense the best,” Roberts said. “I love running the ball and just being physical, whether I’m running or blocking.”