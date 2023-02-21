RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Following Tuesday’s torrid shooting performance, Rural Retreat may want to add a single-game stat line for Caroline Cox on the respective record board inside its hallowed hoops mecca.

And if lofty opposition statistics were featured, the counterpart performance from Twin Valley’s Heileigh Vencill would probably make the list, too.

Sending the game to a second extra session behind a 3-pointer with five ticks showing, Vencill tallied seven of her team’s opening nine points during the second extra frame as the Panthers posted a wild 67-64 double-overtime victory over the host Indians during Region 1D tournament quarterfinal action.

“We knew we had to build each other up, especially late,” said a modest Vencill, who ended with a team-high 18 points. “We always know that it’s team ball, and not one person makes every play. We knew we just had to trust each other.”

The win sends the Panthers into Thursday’s regional semifinal against Eastside.

“This was kind of like a prize fight,” said a visibly drained Twin Valley coach Brian Moore. “They had us a little bit more on the ropes than we did. Our girls were just very resilient. Our girls stepped up. It wasn’t just one. There were different players at different times.”

While Vencill certainly stole the show during the additional eight minutes, teammate Haylee Moore started the clutch, yet contagious play. Moore, who finished with a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds), pulled down two offensive rebounds during the waning moments of regulation – the second drawing a foul with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Panthers (17-8) down 50-48.

But despite the noise – and a full Indian timeout between tosses – Moore calmly knocked down both foul shots.

“Everyone was just being quiet and not letting me think about it during the timeout,” Moore said. “I was just trying to get it out of my hand and not think about it. I knew I had to make it.”

Her father, the aforementioned Twin Valley skipper, couldn’t watch.

“As a Dad, I was feeling for her,” smiled the elder Moore, who also received a double-double performance from Rayne Hawthorne (16 points, 13 rebounds). “As a coach, I felt very confident she was going to make them. I didn’t watch, because I didn’t want to jinx it.”

Cox nearly erased all of those Panther heroics with seven 3-pointers and a game-high 21 points – following teammate Annabelle Fiscus’s two foul shots to start OT with yet another trey for a 55-50 lead with 2:17 left.

“She did that one other time this season,” noted Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus, who got a double-double from Brelyn Moore (11 points, 14 rebounds). “She’s streaky – and we would not be in that ball game if she didn’t hit those shots. I’m really proud of her.”

The Indians (19-6) also got 12 points from Fiscus, who drained 5-of-6 from the foul line in the first overtime – including two with 15.7 seconds left that gave the hosts a 58-55 advantage.

“That’s who she is, and she’s done that for years,” said Fiscus. “We expect that, plus she’s tough.”

But after an Indian timeout, the spotlight floated over to Vencill – who wriggled free off Hawthorne’s pick and found daylight from the left side.

Vencill’s subsequent game-tying bucket sent the Panther faithful into an all-out frenzy.

“I practice those shots all day,” Vencill said. “I practiced yesterday and I knew I had to make it to see another day. It was a big shot.”