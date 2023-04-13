GRUNDY, Va. — A Vansant man died as a result of injuries suffered in a Tuesday crash.

Nicholas A. Vanover, 44, of Vansant, was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. on State Route 609, less than a mile south of U.S. Route 460.

A 2001 Chevrolet Lumina, driven by Vanover, was traveling south on Route 609 (Bull Creek Road) when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.

Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper C.J. Burkes is investigating the crash.