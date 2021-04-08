Vaccine appointments available today, tomorrow

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. tomorrow.
Appointments are not required.
Appointments are open for Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow at Whitetop Creek Park.
Appointments are preferred, but not required. For an appointment, call 423-279-2777.
Second doses of Pfizer will also be given on tomorrow at Whitetop Creek Park.
Vaccinations are open to anyone 16-years-old and older. Those under 18 need to bring a parent or guardian to be vaccinated, as well as a form of photo identification.
Those under 18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.