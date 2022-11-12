UVa-Wise waxed by Wingate

It was a tough ending to a tough season for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Shaw Crocker stirred up 198 yards and three touchdowns through the air and Alexander Wilson added 99 yards on the ground to lead Wingate to a 45-7 smashing of the Highland Cavaliers in a South Atlantic Conference finale on Saturday.

Tyler Kirkess caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from Juwan Dent to pull the Highland Cavaliers within 17-7 in the third quarter, but UVa-Wise would never score again.

Dent finished with 211 yards through the air, with Kirkess having six catches for 118 yards. Markel Harrison added six receptions and Caleb Grant had 45 yards on the ground.

Patrick Taylor led UVa-Wise with eight tackles. Robert Carter had an interception for the Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise finished with a 2-9 record, including a 1-8 mark in the SAC.