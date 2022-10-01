 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS

UVa-Wise picks up rare SAC win

  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise picks up rare SAC win

Kaylee Scarce had 12 kills and 16 digs and Lily Gutierrez dished out 17 assists to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 home win over Saturday over Coker.

It was UVa-Wise’s first South Atlantic Conference victory since Oct. 20, 2018.

Hannah McAmis (Wise Central) tallied 22 digs, Piper Suddeth had 12 assists and two aces and Cassidy Farley blocked nine shots for the Highland Cavaliers (4-9, 1-8).

Wasps locked by Wingate

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) and Brianna Hogan had five kills apiece in Emory & Henry’s 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Emory & Henry (1-15, 1-7) also receiving 10 assists from Marissa Snapp and 10 digs by Libby Bickelhaupt. Camden Jones (Virginia High) added six digs.

People are also reading…

Emmanuel overthrows King

Abigale Jayne had 10 kills and Abingdon graduate Katie Harless dished out 22 assists in King’s 25-18, 27-25, 25-33 Conference Carolinas home loss to Emmanuel.

Gabri Puertas tallied 15 digs and Kara Miller had five blocks for the Tornado (9-8, 4-2).

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts