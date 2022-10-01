COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise picks up rare SAC win

Kaylee Scarce had 12 kills and 16 digs and Lily Gutierrez dished out 17 assists to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 home win over Saturday over Coker.

It was UVa-Wise’s first South Atlantic Conference victory since Oct. 20, 2018.

Hannah McAmis (Wise Central) tallied 22 digs, Piper Suddeth had 12 assists and two aces and Cassidy Farley blocked nine shots for the Highland Cavaliers (4-9, 1-8).

Wasps locked by Wingate

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) and Brianna Hogan had five kills apiece in Emory & Henry’s 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Emory & Henry (1-15, 1-7) also receiving 10 assists from Marissa Snapp and 10 digs by Libby Bickelhaupt. Camden Jones (Virginia High) added six digs.

Emmanuel overthrows King

Abigale Jayne had 10 kills and Abingdon graduate Katie Harless dished out 22 assists in King’s 25-18, 27-25, 25-33 Conference Carolinas home loss to Emmanuel.

Gabri Puertas tallied 15 digs and Kara Miller had five blocks for the Tornado (9-8, 4-2).