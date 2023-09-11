KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay 30-13 on Saturday night.

The Volunteers (2-0) won their 10th straight at home as they prepare for their Southeastern Conference opener at Florida.

The Governors fell to 0-2.

Milton broke a 6-6 tie with 15 seconds left in the first half with the 6-yard scoring run. Then, 1:30 into the second, Milton hit Keaton for some breathing room.

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and rushed for a score to lift Purdue to a victory over Virginia Tech in a game delayed for nearly six hours by a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall.

The storm hit the area with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, prompting Virginia Tech officials to clear Lane Stadium. The storm dumped more than four inches of rain and caused a 5 hour, 27-minute delay.

Officials from both schools even contemplated canceling the game.

“We did not want to do that,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. “We got in touch with our pilots, and they said as long as we were taking off by 4 in the morning, we were good. I figured if we could start playing by 1 a.m., we’d be in good shape. You only get 12 guaranteed opportunities, so I didn’t want to waste this one.”

Emory & Henry 37, Bluefield State 14

The 2023 production of Emory & Henry football has been underway for just two weeks, but several new stars have emerged for the Wasps.

Consider the play of running back J’Quan Anderson, cornerback T.J. Payne and place-kicker Trace Butcher in Saturday’s non-conference win over the Bluefield State University Big Blue at Mitchell Stadium.

Payne, a 6-foot-2 senior from Chattanooga Central, collected three interceptions and scored a touchdown.

“It’s a day to remember,” Payne said. “I’ve had two interceptions in a game before, but never three.

“We’ve got different guys making plays in the secondary, and we appreciate the work of our defensive line. It all goes together.”

ETSU 42, Carson-Newman 0

It was a May day on a late night for East Tennessee State football.

Starting his first game since high school in 2019, Baron May replaced the injured Tyler Riddell and threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards and another score to lead ETSU to a weather-delayed shutout of Carson-Newman on Saturday night at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

May had struggled in replacing the injured Riddell last week during the Buccaneers' season-opening 49-3 loss at Jacksonville State. He didn't on this night.

"It was good. Last week I didn't play nearly as well as I wanted to, but it was good last week to get my feet wet," said May, in his second season at ETSU after transferring from Eastern Michigan. "I felt like the nerves ended up going away and it was really good to be out there again and actually be able to establish a rhythm."

ETSU (1-1) snapped a six-game losing streak in a game that started nearly 3 1/2 hours later than scheduled due to storms that included heavy rain and lightning in the area.

Thomas More 37, UVa-Wise 0

The football team at University of Virginia’s College at Wise had one of the worst offensive outputs in the history of the program in dropping a decision to the Thomas More Saints on Saturday in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

UVa-Wise (1-1) managed a mere one rushing yard on 23 carries, while the passing game produced just 95 yards in being blanked for the first time since a 7-0 setback to the Concord Mountain Lions on Sept. 14, 2017.

