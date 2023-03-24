One year has a made a dramatic difference for NASCAR Cup veteran Brad Keselowski.

Last season, the owner-driver for RFK Racing finished in the No. 24 spot in points after recording just one top-five finish.

Following his runner-up effort last weekend at Atlanta, Keselowski is fifth in points.

That’s a big reason why Keselowski was upbeat during a Zoom interview with Bristol-area media Thursday afternoon.

“It’s night and day from where we ended up in 2022 to where we are in 2023,” Keselowski said. “We’d like to have a win, but we’ve been in contention at Daytona and Atlanta.”

Keselowski has led at some point in every race this season.

“I’m very pleased,” Keselowski said. “Our average running position has been higher which is a good indicator that our team is producing good race cars with higher speeds.

“Our pit crew has been phenomenal. I’m just really proud of this No. 6 team.”

The last victory for Keselowski came in 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski has earned three wins at Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished in the No. 11 spot in the Food City Dirt Race at BMS last spring.

“I prefer to be on the concrete here,” Keselowski said.

Pit Stops: The season opener at Kingsport Speedway is set for today. Qualifying will begin at 3:15, with the first race at 4. The biggest changes to the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program include a combined Late Model and Sportsman class and the addition of Cobra Tires for all Late Model teams. There will be seven divisions of racing, including the 75-lap Late Model Sportsman feature…The Spring Thaw at Volunteer Speedway, dubbed as the richest dirt Late Model race in the South – has been reset for April 14-16. The winner of the XR Super Series and Valvoline Iron Man Late Model Series main event will earn $100,000…The Mega Series got underway last weekend at Blountville’s Muddy Creek Raceway, and Matthew Burkeen (Cary, N.C.) won both 250 and 450 events. Haden Gang (Piney Flats) earned a victory in the 250B class…Abingdon Late Model racer Kres Vandyke continues to branch out with his Vandyke Racing Performance operation. In the March 11 program at Hickory Motor Speedway, he served as the crew chief for the winning Late Model entry of Tyler Matthews from Richlands, North Carolina.