Unsung coach Caldwell born in Bristol

This area happens to be well-represented in the College Football Hall of Fame, which was established in 1951 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Bullet” Bill Dudley from Bluefield, Virginia – also a Pro Football Hall of Famer – is enshrined thanks to his record-setting days at the University of Virginia. Former Virginia Tech pass-catcher Carroll Dale from Wise, Virginia, is in there as well.

Steve Spurrier (Florida) and Herman Hickman (Tennessee) represent Johnson City, Tennessee, while Kingsport, Tennessee, legend Bobby Dodd earned induction thanks to his exploits both as a player for the Tennessee Volunteers and as head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The pride of Fancy Gap, Virginia – former Virginia Tech boss Frank Beamer – is part of the elite fraternity. Ex-University of Michigan coach Lloyd Carr is a Hawkins County, Tennessee, native and can count himself as a College Football Hall of Famer as well.

Gene McEver and Beattie Feathers were teammates at Virginia High and the University of Tennessee. Among the best running backs the Bearcats and Vols ever had, they are Hall members too.

There is another native Bristolian who has earned that coveted honor and he might be the most interesting character of them all.

Let’s introduce you to Charlie Caldwell.

He starred in baseball, football and basketball for the Princeton Tigers, tackled members of Knute Rockne’s fabled Four Horsemen backfield at Notre Dame, pitched for the New York Yankees and was the head coach of three sports at Williams College in Massachusetts.

He faced George Sisler and Tris Speaker, was a teammate of Babe Ruth’s and played a pivotal role in Lou Gehrig’s ironman streak staying intact.

Caldwell coached a Heisman Trophy winner at Princeton and was college football’s coach of the year in 1950 while leading the Tigers to a national title, according to some pollsters, and the first of back-to-back undefeated seasons.

He wrote the book “Modern Single Wing Football” (there’s a copy for sale on eBay if you want to shell out more than $250) that influenced a tradition-rich Virginia High School League program that still uses the primary principles of the offense today.

Quite a life for a man who was born Charles William Caldwell Jr. on Aug. 2, 1901, on the Virginia side of the state line in Bristol and briefly lived for a time on the Tennessee side.

“My dad was an inventor of gadgets and we moved from Bristol to Pulaski, Virginia, when I was about three years old,” Caldwell told Fred Russell of the Nashville Banner in 1951. “Later we moved to Roanoke and then to Yonkers, New York.”

Caldwell was a star athlete at Yonkers High School near the Big Apple and later at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, before enrolling at Princeton. He’d earn seven letters (three in football, three in baseball and one in basketball) as a three-sport stud for the Tigers.

He competed against that legendary 1924 Notre Dame squad as Princeton suffered a 12-0 loss to the eventual national champions.

Yet, baseball was his best sport as he happened to be an excellent pitcher and outfielder. He went 3-for-6, but was the losing pitcher in his final game for Princeton on June 20, 1925, a 10-9, 10-inning setback to archrival Yale at the Polo Grounds.

Two days later, he joined the New York Yankees.

It was a rough season for the Yankees as Babe Ruth missed most of the season with illnesses and injuries. The Bronx Bombers were a dud with a 69-85 record and seventh-place finish in the American League. They wouldn’t finish below .500 for 40 more years.

Caldwell didn’t provide much help.

He appeared in three games – all in relief – and had a 16.88 ERA with one strikeout and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. He was 0-for-1 with a RBI groundout at the plate.

Perhaps the top moment was his MLB debut on July 7, 1925, when he entered a game against the St. Louis Browns at Sportsman’s Park in relief of Waite Hoyt with two outs in the seventh inning and retired George Sisler on a flyball to right field.

His final MLB appearance came on July 16, 1925, in Cleveland and the last big-league hitter he faced was Tris Speaker, who connected for a single. It was one of the 3,514 hits Speaker would swat so there was no shame in that.

Caldwell, however, is a footnote in MLB history.

He was tossing batting practice before the Yankees’ game with Philadelphia that summer when a throw got away from him and beaned first baseman Wally Pipp in the head, fracturing his skull.

“I just couldn’t duck,” Pipp said in Ray Robinson’s book “Iron Horse: The Lou Gehrig Story.” “The ball hit me in the temple. Down I went. I was too far gone to bother reaching for any aspirin tablets, as far as the popular story goes.”

Pipp had already been replaced by Lou Gehrig in the lineup and he would appear in just 12 more games for New York before hooking on with the Cincinnati Reds.

Of course, Gehrig would play in 2,130 consecutive games for the Yankees.

Meanwhile, Caldwell’s pro baseball career turned out to be briefer than his time living in Bristol.

“One day [Yankees manager] Miller Huggins said he was sending me to Albany in the Eastern League,” Caldwell told the Nashville Banner. “The first day I got there we took a bus to Springfield, Massachusetts, and Bill McCorry, the Albany manager, pitched me that second day.

“I didn’t allow a run for six innings, but they got to me in the seventh. When I came to the bench, he got all over me, saying something about I was yellow, and calling me a few names. I told him I didn’t have to take that kind of stuff and if that was a sample of minor league ball, I was through. And the next day I quit.”

By September, he was coaching the freshman football team at Princeton and began a career path that would bring him greater fame than he ever got pitching for the Yankees.

He landed his first head-coaching gig at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in 1928 and would stay busy at the small school. He spent most of his 17 years there coaching three sports and winning in all of them: 76-37-6 on the gridiron, 100-74 on the diamond and 78-66 in hoops.

With World War II still raging, Williams dropped its football program temporarily and Princeton was in need of a new gridiron boss, so Caldwell returned to his alma mater. Success wasn’t instantaneous as his first two seasons featured records of 2-3-2 and 3-5.

Yet, he would soon hit his stride and guide a pigskin program that would be among the best on the East Coast. Oh yeah, he coached baseball too for a couple of seasons.

It all came together in 1950 when the Tigers went 9-0 and outscored the opposition 349–94. The NCAA-recognized Poling System and Board System crowned Princeton national champs, while the Tigers were sixth in the final Associated Press poll.

The American Football Coaches Association named him national coach of the year. California’s Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf, Bud Wilkinson of Oklahoma and Gen. Robert Neyland of Tennessee were next in line behind Caldwell in the voting that year.

Princeton went unbeaten again the following year with Dick Kazmaier capturing the 1951 Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award. He would be the last player from a single-wing offense to win the Heisman.

Arthur Daley of the New York Times later wrote of Caldwell: “His stubborn refusal to go along with the mad rush of some 99 percent of the nation’s college coaches to the T-formation, Caldwell remained faithful to the single-wing. …The scoffers were condemning the single-wing as horse-and-buggy football. But there is nothing old-fashioned about Princeton’s single-wing. If it was a horse-and-buggy apparatus, it also had jet propulsion. Charlie fancied it up with his spinner plays, buck lateral plays and whatnot until it was as tricky an attack as the Chicago Bears ever had.”

Caldwell was indeed a single-wing man through and through.

“Don’t get me wrong, the ‘T’ is a sound formation,” Caldwell said in that 1951 interview with the Nashville newspaper. “So are the others …. It’s the thought behind the formations and the material that really count. The ‘T’ coaches are incorporating a lot of the better features of the single wing and we are using some of their stuff too. But I still like the single wing myself. You don’t get rich quick, but you control the ball with short gains and that means a lot.”

He had the proof.

His teams once scored in 76 consecutive games – which was impressive in those days – and won 24 straight and 30 of 31 during one stretch.

“They must have used everybody, including the Dean of Men,” a Yale player once cracked after a loss to Caldwell’s club. “I never saw so many men handle a football.”

Caldwell finished his time at Princeton with a mark of 70-30-3.

His overall college football head-coaching record was 146-67-9.

“It’s interesting, because I don’t think he gets the lasting credit he deserves for what he accomplished at Princeton,” said Jerry I. Price, the university’s resident sports historian. “His name doesn’t usually come up in the conversation about the greatest Ivy football coaches ever, and yet he is. He coached a Heisman Trophy winner, led the program to what is still its longest winning streak ever, won a national title and is in the Hall of Fame. He’s very underrated if you ask me. It’s probably because he coached at Princeton before the formalization of the Ivy League or because he was the devotee of an offense that seems so antiquated today, but he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Drive about two hours north from Caldwell’s birthplace to Giles High School in Pearisburg, Virginia, and you’ll see the long ago coach’s legacy remains strong.

The Spartans still run the single-wing offense and its lineage can be traced back to the man born in Bristol.

It spans generations.

Harry Ragsdale had two stints as the head football coach at Narrows High School (1931-1942 and 1946-62) and compiled a 154-64-22 record. The field at Narrows now bears his name and he was influenced by none other than the native Bristolian coaching in New Jersey at the time.

“I guess the thing that kept me from shifting to the T was getting interested in Charlie Caldwell’s football,” Harry Ragsdale told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene Thompson in 1957. “I started studying his buck lateral series one summer while I was up at West Virginia. It was just what I was looking for. He used the single wing with unbalanced line, and he had deception as well as power. I bought his book and it’s the finest on football I’ve ever seen – and I’ve read Bobby Dodd, Don Faurot and the other split-T authorities.”

Harry Ragsdale actually corresponded with Caldwell on more than one occasion.

“I’ve got a letter in my desk now that Caldwell sent me last year,” the coach told Thompson. “He sent me a fake reverse and pass. It’s a beauty. When you use Caldwell’s single-wing system correctly you can do anything that any T-team can do – and do it better.”

Harry Ragsdale’s son, Steve, became the head coach at Giles in 1978 and went 255-89-2 with three VHSL state titles in a career that concluded in 2007. The field at Giles is named in his honor.

Jeff Williams took over for Ragsdale in 2008 as head coach of the Spartans and has implemented the same offensive system. Giles won a state championship in 2013 with a 15-0 record.

He is well aware of Charlie Caldwell. In fact, the coach’s words are not far from the pillow he lays his head on each night.

“Yes, I know the father of the modern-day single-wing football,” Williams said. “I was lucky enough to find and buy a used copy of his book years and years ago. I still keep it in my bedside table in the top drawer and every now and then it is still pulled and used as a reference check.”

It’s antiquated but impactful.

“We have tweaked our single-wing offense over the years to try to keep it modernized, but our base offensive formation pretty much comes from Charlie Caldwell's book and that is our unbalanced, two tight end formation,” Williams said. “I like to call it our 33 personnel, meaning two tight ends and a blocking back with three running backs.

“Pretty neat how all of the offenses we see now in high school, college and the pros use a tight end as a blocking back which comes from the modern-day single wing and they call him an H-back. I am also fascinated how Charlie Caldwell and his book has ties all the way back to Glen "Pop" Warner, the father of American football, and the Carlisle Indian School whose most famous player was the great Jim Thorpe.”

Like Thorpe, Caldwell was a man for all seasons.

The bespectacled, soft-spoken guy who liked to play bridge looked the part of an Ivy League professor and was just as brilliant.

He died from cancer in 1957 and the passage of time has led many to forget his many accomplishments and his spot in college football lore.

Perhaps Larry Swindell of The Daily Item in Port Chester, New York, said it best when he offered a tribute to the man born in Bristol:

[LAYOUT NOTE: Italicize next few lines on page] Charlie Caldwell, four-eyed and intellectual but made of steel, was a gentleman whose high moral character was absorbed by his charges. He was a good athlete and a great coach, but there will always be good athletes and there will always be outstanding coaches. But there will be few Charlie Caldwells.

