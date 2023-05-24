NORTON, Va. – Entering the Region 2D track and field meet, Union High School senior Peyton Honeycutt deserved some good fortune.

Consider what unfolded Wednesday afternoon at Wise County Central.

In his first full season on the team, Honeycutt recorded three wins to guide the Union Bears to the Region 2D boys title. It was the fifth straight crown for the Bears.

“The past couple years have been frustrating, so it definitely feels good to be able to help my team like this,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt captured the 100 (11.30) and 200 (23.53) and served as the anchor on the victorious 400 relay squad as Union compiled 164 points.

Southwest District champion Virginia High (101) finished second, with Lee High (86), Ridgeview (60), John Battle (49) and Richlands (49) next in line.

Since his sophomore year, Honeycutt has been slowed by meniscus tears to both knees and a labrum tear in his shoulder. That’s why Honeycutt has struggled to put together full seasons in football and basketball.

“And I’ve always been injured by the time track season comes,” Honeycutt said. “My labrum injury resurfaces all the time and I will have to get surgery after the state meet, but I’m finally 85-90% healthy.”

The powerful 5-foot-10 Honeycutt, who still undergoes rehab once a week in Kingsport, plans to compete on the track and field team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Senior Chad Douglas was the other hero for Union. In graceful fashion, Morgan took the 800 (2.11.38) and 1,600 (4:47.68) while anchoring the 1,600 relay.

Not bad for a guy who just made his track debut last year.

“I didn’t know that I was running the relay until after the 800,” Douglas said. “My gas tank is pretty empty now, but I gave it all I had and managed to hold on.”

Virginia High was led by senior Brody Jones. The Virginia Tech football recruit claimed the shot put (48-8) and finished second in the 200 en route to being selected as the Region 2D male athlete of the year.

It was not an easy day for Jones, however.

“I started feeling really bad after drinking two root beers Tuesday night. I finally got to sleep at 6 this morning and then I was back up at 6:30,” Jones said. “Considering this was my first time running on this track, I’m feeling pretty good overall heading into the state meet.”

Jones placed third in the 100 and third in the discus for a total of 30 points

There was another source of good news for Jones.

“My ankle is pretty much back to 100%, and that’s a big reason why I decided to run track this spring,” Jones said.

In the girls meet, the Lee High Generals took the gold with a total of 118.5 points as Region 2D female athlete of the year Cassidy Hammonds won four of the five events she entered. It was the first regional title for Lee High since 2011.

The trophy list for Hammonds included the 100 (12.77), 100 hurdles (16.00), 300 hurdles (47.18) and long jump at 16.7.

Hammonds is another late bloomer to the track and field scene, and much of the credit goes to Lee High boys coach Joey Carroll.

“I was in Coach’s Carroll’s Advanced PE class, and he asked and begged me to come out for the team,” Hammonds said. “I was a little hesitant at first, but now I wish that I had started sooner.”

After making a splash in last year’s Region 2D meet, Hammonds has made steady progress in her times and distances.

“My favorite is the 300 hurdles,” Hammonds said. “It’s a love-relationship there, but I find that event very rewarding.”

Hammonds, a 5-5 junior, is the defending VHSL Class 2 champion in the long jump.

“I didn’t expect to do all this when I started in track, but my coaches have pushed me to the best that I can be and I’ve improved a lot,” Hammonds said.

Sheena Carroll, the wife of Joey Carroll, coaches the girls track team at Lee High.

It was also a busy day for Braelynn Strouth of Ridgeview. The 5-4 junior won the triple jump (34-0) and collected a total of 40 points.

“It’s been tiring, but I like to stay busy and I will do whatever it takes to help my team,” Strouth said. “The triple jump is my favorite. It’s my first year doing the hurdles and I definitely have a lot of room for improvement there, but I think both events are really fun.”

Tazewell’s Lauren Keene swept the 800 (2:30.73) and 1,600 (5:37.07), while John Battle swept the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

One of the meet’s most impressive athletes worked her mastery early in the morning.

On her third throw, Tazewell sophomore Landri Lallande established a meet record with a heave of 131-10. The old mark had stood since 2017.

“I had no idea about the record before today,” Lallande said. “It just seemed like a pretty normal throw to me.”

Lallande, who has also launched throws of 133-3 and 135 this season, is the defending Class 2 champ in the discus.

“I like where things are at right now,” Lallande said.