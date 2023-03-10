BRISTOL, Va. – With Friday's opening of Union 41, Torrece Gregoire, known to fans of "Hell's Kitchen" as Chef T, is ready to take Bristolians on a culinary adventure, incorporating Appalachian ingredients into the dishes that shaped her journey.

"It's not really cuisine-driven," Gregoire said. "It's more about food from my history, food that evokes nostalgia, food that I have traveled the world and eaten and enjoy and just want to share with the community. I love this area, and just moving to Southwest Virginia, it has connected me more to my roots and my family than I was ever prepared for."

Diners at Union 41 are able to observe kitchen staff at work. Gregoire said the open kitchen concept is her way of making her style of cooking accessible to everyone.

"I'm not scared of people seeing what I do," she said. "So I'm like, why not bring the guests into the kitchen? There are so many people that hire me because they want that private experience. So let me make it affordable for everyone, and that's where the open kitchen concept came in."

Gregoire said her mission is to create a space where community can gather.

"I've been fortunate enough to really, you know, have people that share the same passion and love and vision that I can pour into, but also learn from them as well," she said. "My mission when opening this spot was to connect the family and the farm back to the restaurant dinner table. So we are choosing to be inclusive and not exclusive."

The menu will shift seasonally. Current dishes available include oxtail ramen, banana leaf roasted fish, smoked beef tartar, birria tacos and gumbo.

In the future, Gregoire wants to see families dining at Union 41.

"I found that in this area, it's not very easy to find a babysitter," she said. "So yes, I want the kids here. That's why we didn't put tablecloths on the table. We want everyone to come."

Union 41 is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and then 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.