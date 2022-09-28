Undersized Davidson plays big role for VHS Bearcats

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High senior Conner Davidson has often been the smallest player on the football field the past four years. It’s a challenge he has embraced.

“I don’t worry about size,” Davidson said. “I just try to play as intense as possible.”

The 5-foot-7, 155-pound Davidson is a four-year starter for the Bearcats and currently divides his time between outside linebacker and slot receiver.

It didn’t take long for Davidson to display his toughness and tenacity to VHS fans. Just consider his first varsity game against Tazewell where he lined up at outside linebacker.

“I was probably about 5-4 and 140 pounds,” Davidson said. “I was a little nervous, but all those nerves were gone after the first play.”

The play was the opening kickoff and Davidson returned it 50 yards.

Davidson has been defying the odds and earning respect the hard way ever since, especially with his aggressive work at the safety position.

“Conner always does things the right way,” VHS head coach Derrick Patterson said. “He’s made a lot of tackles for us at safety, but he also does a lot of things people don’t see. Conner is one of our best blockers on offense, he’s consistent at catching the ball and he makes things happen out in space.

“Conner is very much the heart of soul of this team, and we missed him when got hurt last year.”

That injury occurred in the seventh game of the season. As usual, Davidson was rushing up to deliver a big hit when he suffered a pinched nerve in his neck.

“I put the guy on his back, and then I just kind of keeled over after that,” Davidson said.

Davidson was sidelined as the Bearcats went to post a landmark 8-3 record with a playoff bid.

“That was really sad because we were having our best year since I joined the varsity and I was having my best season,” Davidson said.

More anguish came late in the 2021 baseball campaign when Davidson suffered a partially torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder in the first inning of a home game against Marion.

“I reached on a hit and then stole second and third base before the pitcher tried to pick me off,” Davidson said. “The injury happened when I tried to slide back into the base.”

The Bearcats were forced to play the rest of season without their speedy outfielder and offensive spark plug.

“I dressed out for all the games, and I was basically just a ball boy,” Davidson said. “That was really hard. I tried to rehab as much as possible and was able at least serve as the designated hitter in our last game.”

Austin Davidson, Conner’s older brother, suffered a similar fate in his senior year of football.

After picking off four passes in four games, Austin was forced out with a broken arm in the first play against Chilhowie.

“Austin and everyone in my family is small, so we just try to work harder,” Davidson said.

Conner knows persistence. He delayed surgery on his rotator cuff to play his senior season of football.

“I can take the pain. It’s just part of the game,” said Davidson, who has also played through a badly sprained ankle.

After opening this season with a loss to Southwest District rival Tazewell, VHS has averaged 42 points en route to four straight non-district wins heading into this week’s open date.

Quarterback Brody Jones has been the primary architect of that streak, with seven touchdown runs and seven TD passes. Davidson has added three touchdowns.

Jones and Davidson are the only VHS seniors who have been four-year regulars on the varsity.

“Brody and I have been best friends since childhood so we have a lot of chemistry on the field,” Davidson said. “We’ve lifted weights and passed the football together during the summer, winter and spring.”

At the start of this season, Davidson and Jones were both lined up at outside linebacker.

“I’ve given tips to Brody regarding his stance at linebacker and different ways to read the quarterback. Brody is a great athlete and it’s very easy to communicate with him,” Davidson said.

While the 6-4 Jones has received major college recruiting interest in both football and baseball, Davidson plans to study engineering at Virginia Tech and possibly compete in rugby.

For now, Davidson has other concerns.

“It’s my final year of football,” Davidson said. “I want to stay injury free and make the most of the season with my teammates.”