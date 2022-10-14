Unbeatens meet in Big 10, Big 12

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— No. 5 Michigan has taken advantage of a favorable schedule, starting strong in its quest to win consecutive Big Ten titles for the first time this century.

The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are undefeated after beating lesser opponents by an average of 31.7 points. They are expected to be tested by No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

The winner will control its fate in the Big Ten race and be positioned to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The victors will likely need to win out, of course, and that won't be easy with No. 2 Ohio State left to play ahead of the conference championship game.

“Penn State is always a tough game,” Michigan guard Zak Zinter said. “The intensity level, the focus, preparation level, you’re always going to take it up a notch. ... They're a good team, so the preparation does go up a little bit for that.”

The Nittany Lions are pretty fired up, too.

“Games like this, where there’s more national attention, it’s always fun," said sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who handed the Wolverines their last loss at home, in 2020. “Games like this, you come to Penn State to play in.”

Michigan and Penn State are meeting as top-10 teams for the first time since 1997 and third time in the series. The Wolverines are aiming to win consecutive Big Ten titles since 1997 and 1998.

Cowboys, Horned Frogs meet in Big 12

FORT WORTH, Texas — Taye Barber and his TCU teammates would just rather forget what happened the last time they played Oklahoma State. So much has changed in the 11 months since that debacle.

When they meet again Saturday, it is a matchup of the Big 12's only remaining undefeated teams, and the league's top quarterbacks.

“We were pretty shaken up back then, at the end of the season, so they didn’t really just get our full team,” Barber said. “We don’t want to talk about that. We all had a bad game.”

The 13th-ranked Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) have won six of their seven games since that 63-17 loss last November in Stillwater. Their most lopsided loss since the end of the 1990 season came in the aftermath of coach Gary Patterson's departure and with quarterback Max Duggan out because of a lingering foot injury.

No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) has lost only one of its past 12 games, that being the Big 12 championship game last December.

TCU last week beat No. 19 Kansas in another undefeated matchup. The Horned Frogs lead the nation with 8.1 yards per play, are third with their 530 total yards per game for new coach Sonny Dykes, and were listed as a slight favorite by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spencer Sanders’ 29 wins as Oklahoma State's starting quarterback are three shy of matching Mason Rudolph's school record, and he leads the Big 12 with 327 total yards per game, 278.8 yards passing per game, and 18 total touchdowns (12 passing, six rushing). He surpassed 10,000 career total yards last week, and with 65 more will rank second in school history.

“When you’re playing with confidence as a quarterback, the ball comes out faster, it’s a lot more precise,“ Dykes said. ”And so you can tell he’s played a lot of snaps. You can tell he’s had a lot of success.”

The same goes for Duggan, who after losing his starting job going into this season, is now having his best stretch of games in a career that includes 33 starts.

“I think just trying not to do too much," Cowboys defensive tackle Sione Asi said about facing the dual-threat Duggan. “Just keep it very simple because I give respect to him, he’s a good ballplayer and he does extend plays on his feet.”