Rye Cove High School’s softball team has racked up the victories thus far and will go for a most meaningful win on Monday.

The Eagles entertain Cumberland District rival Eastside at 5 p.m. in a marquee matchup between two of the top Class 1 teams in the Virginia High School League.

Rye Cove (12-0, 2-0) has scored 112 times, while allowing just six earned runs through its first dozen games and owns a team batting average of .493.

“It’s still very early in the year,” said first-year Rye Cove coach Nick Hood. “But I am pleased that we have been able to keep our strikeouts down and put the ball in play and that our pitching has been spread out and strong.”

Gracie Turner sports a sublime .677 batting average with five home runs and 21 RBIs, while Kenzie Hood (.629, 17 RBIs), Rheagan Waldon (.556), Eden Muncy (.529), Gracie Byrd (.440) and Maddy Wood (.412) are all hitting over .400. Second baseman Olivia Edwards was hitting at a .750 clip before suffering a shoulder injury.

Muncy (6-0, 0.24 ERA, 72 strikeouts) and Hood (5-0, 0.71 ERA) have shared most of the pitching duties.

A transfer from Thomas Walker, Muncy has made a seamless transition to her new team as the junior right-hander has pitched several gems.

“Change is always difficult and I was nervous about moving,” Muncy said. “Once I got here it was an instant connection. Everyone is a big family and I love it here. What I like best about this team is it’s not about one player. Everyone does their job. Each one of us congratulates another when we do good and we each help pick each other up when we struggle. It’s always a team effort no matter what we do.”

Wins over solid Northeast Tennessee squads in West Ridge and Unicoi County are the most notable triumphs for the Eagles. Today will be the biggest test to date for the unbeaten Eagles.

“Overall, I’m just proud of how much each of the girls have grown as players and the heart and hustle they show on each and every play,” Hood said. “Right now they are doing the small things and we want to continue to do so.”

Eastside (5-4, 2-0) is the defending Cumberland District and Region 1D champions and the Spartans are used to playing in big games.

Eastside won a state title in 2012 and a perennial postseason contender.

The crew from Coeburn has played a rigorous schedule so far. They lost to Mountain 7 District leader Gate City and suffered setbacks to teams from South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky in a tournament in Myrtle Beach earlier this month.

Sophomore Braelyn Hall of Eastside pitched a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and also tallied two RBIs in Friday’s 3-0 win over J.I. Burton.

“Eastside is a great team. Fundamentally sound … We have nothing but respect for them,” Hood said. “We will prepare and treat Monday as any other game day. It’s still early and we will take each game one at a time. Top to bottom, we play in one of the toughest districts around.”

While there are plenty of games still remaining on the schedule for both teams – the rematch between these squads will take place on May 4 in Coeburn – today’s game will still be one of the biggest regular-season contests in the history of Rye Cove’s program.

“Yes, the kids are excited and the community has supported the ladies well,” Hood said. “We expect to have a good crowd Monday.”