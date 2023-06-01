EMORY, Va. – Rye Cove High School junior Gracie Turner didn’t exactly exude confidence as she stepped to the plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday’s VHSL Region 1D softball championship game.

“I was really nervous,” Turner said. “My heart kind of sank because I was 0-for-3 and I was thinking I might strike out honestly. I was looking for one pitch, a change-up, because [Eastside] pitcher Braelyn Hall] was up in the count.”

Turner did get a pitch to her liking and lofted a deep fly ball to right field that was snagged by Eastside’s Reagan McCoy who subsequently tumbled to the grass and that allowed Eden Muncy to tag up and score all the way from second base as the Eagles earned a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win at Emory & Henry College.

Rye Cove (25-0) beat Eastside for the fourth time this spring and earned the first region title in school history as another milestone was achieved in a season that has been full of them.

“We knew from the start this was our year and we were going to take control,” said Muncy, Rye Cove’s ace pitcher. “We expected big things out of each other.”

Muncy was perfect in the circle through four innings and her team held a 4-0 lead before Eastside got going.

Emmaleigh Banks of the Spartans led off the top of the fifth inning with a no-doubt solo home run to center field that energized the crew from Coeburn.

“They came alive after Emmaleigh hit the home run and believed in themselves a little more,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood.

The Spartans added a run in the sixth inning on Jada Jordan’s RBI infield single and then tied things up with two outs in the top of the seventh inning when Rye Cove left fielder Montana Dillowe lost Emma Sartin’s flyball in the sun and that led to two runs crossing the plate.

“Eastside’s tough as nails,” said Rye Cove coach Nick Hood. “Suzi’s a great coach and they make adjustments and nothing but props to them.”

The outfield adventures continued in the bottom of the seventh as Muncy reached safely as Eastside’s left fielder also lost the ball in the sun.

“The sun got crazy in the last inning,” Hood said. “It hurt us and it hurt them.”

That Turner had the final at-bat was only fitting.

She was a freshman during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season when Rye Cove won just two games and finished last in the Cumberland District regular-season standings. One of the few holdovers still remaining from that squad, she was posing with a regional championship trophy two years later.

“This team is like a family,” Turner said. “We’re really close and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

McCoy made a nice play, but Muncy’s speed was the split-second difference.

“She made a really good catch,” Atwood said. “Eden’s a really fast runner. That’s the way it goes.”

Muncy never slowed down as third-base coach Michael Edwards waved her home.

“I was thinking, ‘Here’s my chance, here’s my opportunity, I probably won’t have another one,’” Muncy said. “I had no plan of stopping.”

Muncy struck out nine in pitching a three-hitter, while walking three. Muncy, Rheagan Waldon and Sara Byrd each finished with two hits at the plate.

“These girls have played a lot of ball,” Hood said. “The moment doesn’t seem too big for them and that’s what we try to teach them. We really stepped up defensively and made a lot of plays that we expect to make. Eden’s a great pitcher, but we’ve got a whole team behind her.”

Eastside (14-12) left seven runners on base over the final three innings. Taylor Clay scored two runs for the Spartans, who play at defending state champ Auburn in Tuesday’s VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals.

“We had some chances and didn’t capitalize,” Atwood said.

A transfer from Thomas Walker, Muncy got it done with her right arm and her legs.

How did it feel to score the winning run in a regional title game?

“It feels like you are on cloud nine,” Muncy said. “Everybody is cheering, supporting you to win. No better feeling.”

Rye Cove hosts Grayson County on Tuesday in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal showdown. One thing is guaranteed: you better get there early.

“We expect it to be packed,” Hood said. “We played 5 o’clock on a Thursday and you see all these people. It’s absolutely great. I’m proud of our little school. We have a little over 200 [students] in attendance. This is a big feat for us to compete with a lot bigger schools.

“[Regional semifinal opponent] Lebanon is a lot bigger than us, Eastside’s a lot bigger than us and we’re probably the smallest team still playing in the state. We’ll keep battling.”