Ella Dales scored two goals and Reagyn Ramsey added one to lead Graham to a 3-1 Region 2D championship match victory at Wise County Central on Thursday night.

Ramsey also had two assists and Dales had one for the G-Girls, which improved to 18-0 on the season.

Bella Newberry scored for the Warriors.

Graham will host the Region 2C runner-up on Tuesday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals. The Warriors will visit the Region 2D champion in the program's first-ever state tournament appearance on the same day.

GIRLS TENNIS

George Wythe 5, Grundy 0

Maggie Minton, Camrin Hardin, Kara Temple, Cassidy Mann and Payton Rigney all won singles matches to lead George Wythe to a Class 1 state quarterfinal victory over the Golden Wave.

The Region 1C champion Maroons will face Lebanon or Fort Chiswell in the Class 1 semifinals on Monday. The season came to an end for the Golden Wave.