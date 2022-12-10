Unbeaten Class 2 champs

SALEM, Va. – Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows witnessed a cool sight at the beginning of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 football title game against the Central Woodstock Falcons.

“Yes, I could tell that the defense expected us to come out of the gate running the ball,” Meadows said.

Meadows foiled those plans in a big way.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound senior completed all nine of his pass attempts for 204 yards as the Graham G-Men rolled to a 34-7 win at Salem Stadium.

In an effort to slow dynamic Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements, Central stacked the tackle box and employed single coverage with its cornerbacks.

“I knew the middle of the field would be wide open after that,” said Meadows, who played with a bruised hand.

On Graham’s third play from scrimmage, Meadows took advantage by hitting senior Braden Watkins for a 67-yard scoring connection over the middle.

Meadows then connected with open sophomore Jamel Floyd for a 34-yard scoring reception down the sideline with 10:44 left in the second quarter.

“My receivers got off the line and ran their routes hard, and my linemen protected me,” Meadows said. “We’ve been a running team all season, so that defense today was a challenge.”

The win was the final piece to the first unbeaten season in school history for the G-Men.

Graham coach Tony Palmer said his 15-0 squad enjoys breaking barriers and hushing skeptics.

“We love the us-against-world mentality, and that’s the approach we play with,” Palmer said.

Graham took a 21-7 advantage into halftime, but it wasn’t the standard script for the G-Men. With the Central defense holding Clements to 44 yards on 11 carries, Meadows completed six of six pass attempts for 156 yards

As expected, Central relied on the ground game with powerful Tyler Forbes. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound junior bulled for 106 yards and score on 25 carries, with much of that yardage coming behind 5-11, 240-pound junior blocking back Hayden Wetzel.

But the Falcons turned the ball over three times and allowed Clements to ice the win with a 48-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.

Despite the extra attention from the Central defense, Clements rushed for 135 yards and two scores on 19 carries.

“I expect the defense to key in on me every game, but this is a team sport and our quarterback played really well,” Clements said. “This win motivates that much more for next season. I will be back in the lab on Monday to prepare.”

Graham defenders such as Gage Sawyers, Connor Roberts, Cody Dolin and Yubrenal Isabelle forced the powerful Forbes work for every yard.

“I love having a big running back like that to go against,” Roberts said. “(Forbes) was probably one of the top three toughest running backs I’ve played against, but we wanted to keep the pressure on the offense and make sure they didn’t get any room for big plays.”

Central coach Mike Yew lamented the big plays allowed by his defense.

“We had some kids that made a couple mistakes early,” Yew said. “(Clements) is a very talented young man, but we just played phenomenal against him in the first half. We won the battle of the trenches early. Then, we just got a little worn down in the second half.”

Yew was impressed with the Graham passing game.

“They threw the ball very well, and we surprised ourselves with our coverage,” Yew said.” We let them get behind us on coverage and we didn’t make the plays.”

Watkins was a playmaker for Graham with 106 yards receiving along with an interception. The blocking of the 6-3 Dolin and his experienced line mates allowed Meadows time operate to deliver his accurate throws.

“That kid has so much heart and desire to win,” Dolin said. “I’ve been playing with Brayden since I was five and he’s always been that way.”

Now, Meadows has a special memory for his scrapbook.

“I’ll never forget this game and day,” Meadows said.

Woodstock 7 0 0 0-7

Graham 14 7 0 13-34

Scoring Summary

G – Watkins 67 pass from Meadows (Nash kick)

G – Clements 13 run (Nash kick)

CW – Forbes 15 run (Retrosi kick)

G – Floyd 34 pass from Meadows (Nash kick)

G – Clements 48 run (kick failed)

G – Meadows 1 run (Nash kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: CW 11, G; Rushes-Yards: CW 44-161 G 28-145; Passing Yards: CW 71, G 204; Comp-Att.-Int.: CW 6-11-1, G 9-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: CW 202, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: CW 4-29, G 7-65; Punts-Average: CW 2-30, G 3-32

Individual Stats

Rushing – CW: Forbes 25-106, Elijah Barahona 8-30, Merit 7-14, N. Barahona 3-4, Retrosi 1-7; G: Clements 19-135, Meadows 9-10

Passing - CW: N. Barahona 6-11-1-71; G: Meadows 9-9-0-204

Receiving - CW: E. Barahona 5-54, Lopez 1-17; G: Watkins 5-109, Edwards 2-23, Floyd 1-46, Hughes 1-26