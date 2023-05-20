Recruiting matters. Of course, it matters. Schemes matter. Facilities matter. Coaching matters. Culture matters. NIL money matters. Attitude matters. They all matter.

Yet, these days in college football, nothing might matter as much as the transfer portal.

In that important aspect, Mark Stoops and Kentucky appear to be doing just fine, thank you.

Just recently the Cats added Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, a running back from North Carolina State, and Kevin Larkins Jr., a defensive back from Livingstone College, to the roster via the portal.

That brings to 13 players total that Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow have brought in to fortify a roster coming off a 7-6 season that included the program’s seventh consecutive bowl appearance.

Topping that list is quarterback Devin Leary, of course. The former North Carolina State was ranked as No. 1 QB in the portal by recruiting services and was an absolute must-get to replace second-round NFL Draft choice Will Levis, himself a transfer from Penn State to Kentucky.

But the Cats also filled important needs elsewhere, starting with running back Ray Davis from Vanderbilt; offensive tackle Marques Cox from Northern Illinois; defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver from North Carolina; safety Jantzen Dunn from Ohio State; defensive back JQ Hardaway from Cincinnati; offensive lineman Tanner Bowles from Alabama; offensive lineman Courtland Ford from Southern Cal; offensive lineman Ben Christman from Ohio State; linebacker Daveren Rayner from Northern Illinois and placekicker Alex Raynor from Georgia Southern.

Raynor was another need pick. With Matt Ruffalo having graduated, the Cats were in the market for a placekicker. And Raynor made 18 of his 20 field goal attempts last season, as well as 49 of 50 extra-point kicks. He was 8 of 10 from beyond 30 yards. In three years at Georgia Southern, Raynor made 45 of 59 field goal attempts. Not bad.

Cox also filled a huge need. The ex-NIU lineman was the starting left tackle in spring drills, allowing Kenneth Horsey to return to his more natural position at guard. He could team with a newcomer at the right tackle spot if Ford can beat out starter Jeremy Flax during spring drills.

Stoops’ running back room obviously added depth with Davis, a 1,000-yard rusher at Vandy last season, and the late pickup of Sumo-Karngbaye, whose N.C. State career was hampered by injuries, though he has shown he can catch the ball out of the backfield.

As for the defense, Brad White added depth at linebacker with Rayner, who had 3.5 sacks and 71 total tackles last season at NIU. He will use Silver on the defensive line. And White also fortified the secondary with Dunn, Hardaway and Larkins. Dunn was a prep star at Bowling Green High School before heading to Columbus. At 6-foot-3, Hardaway has the length Stoops likes and played over 200 snaps last year as a freshman at UC. Larkins led Division II in interceptions last season with eight.

Not every incoming transfer works out, of course. But Stoops and his staff have a track record of identifying players who can be good fits. Start with Levis, of course. But there’s also wideout WanDale Robinson, linebacker Jacquez Jones, defensive backs Keidron Smith, Kelvin Joseph and Zion Childress, plus offensive linemen Dare Rosenthal and Tashawn Manning. To name a few.

Especially during its lean years, Kentucky lacked the depth to consistently compete with other SEC schools. Stoops’ success in the portal has changed that narrative, especially considering the coach’s philosophy appears to use the portal to targets positions of need.

True, Kentucky is not the only school making good use of the portal. Up the road at Louisville, new coach Jeff Brohm has the nation’s 11th-best transfer class, according to 247Sports. Kentucky is 17th. And the Cats rank sixth on that list among SEC schools, behind LSU (third), Auburn (fourth), Arkansas (10th), Ole Miss (12th) and Florida (15th).

Still, all in all, for what Kentucky football needed for 2023, call it a good haul. Maybe even better than good.