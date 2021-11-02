 Skip to main content
Tyrone Foster wins Bristol, Virginia sheriff's race
  Updated
Bristol Virginia's new sheriff will be Tyrone Foster.

Foster, 63, a longtime city police detective, captured more than 51 percent of the vote to 48 percent for his opponent, Charlie Thomas, a captain with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

The new sheriff will take office in January.

