Tyrone Foster wins Bristol, Virginia sheriff's race

Bristol Virginia's new sheriff will be Tyrone Foster.

Foster, 63, a longtime city police detective, captured more than 51 percent of the vote to 48 percent for his opponent, Charlie Thomas, a captain with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

The new sheriff will take office in January.

