TW's Lee scores one day after father's death

There were moments to shed some tears, moments to sport a smile, moments for solitary reflection and moments to be comforted and uplifted by teammates and coaches.

The wide range of emotions that Thomas Walker High School junior Tyler Lee felt on the evening of Oct. 14 were understandable as he played a football game just one day after his father, Tracy Lee, died unexpectedly at the age of 52.

Tracy had coached Tyler – and many of his teammates – in youth leagues as he instructed the youngsters on the finer points of the game.

Father and son would gather around the television on weekends to root on their two favorite teams: the Virginia Tech Hokies and Green Bay Packers.

Tyler wears No. 50 just like his dad had during his playing days at Thomas Walker.

Their bond had grown tighter because of football and that was the reason Lee suited up for the Pioneers in their 45-14 triumph over the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky nearly two weeks ago.

“What it was is that I knew that he would have wanted me to play that game regardless of what happened,” Lee said. “I feel like I did really well in that game and I honored him. It was an experience. … an emotional roller-coaster.”

A sequence that would tug at even the most hardened cynics heartstrings occurred with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter after Thomas Walker’s Aiden Grabeel returned a kickoff for a touchdown to pad the Pioneers’ lead.

That is when Lee was told to shift from his position at center to the backfield.

“We hadn’t necessarily planned for him to run the ball, but when we scored the touchdown it just felt like the right thing to do,” said first-year Thomas Walker head coach Tanner Hall. “I mentioned it on the headset [to the assistant coaches] and then had three of our players come to me and said, ‘Coach we should do this.’ And they didn’t even know I had just mentioned it, so it was just one of those things that was meant to happen.”

What was Lee thinking when his number was called on the two-point conversion?

“I was pretty surprised,” Lee said. “I’ve not held the ball since I was 5-years-old. It was special and that was all the coaches. They’ve gone above and beyond making me feel better. It was an emotional play.”

Taking the handoff from quarterback Darin Gulley, Lee cut to his left and fell into the end zone as he took a hit from a Phelps defender. The fans cheered as Lee was soon swarmed by his teammates offering congratulations and words of encouragement.

“He bounced it outside and he kind of had one guy to beat so when he got in everyone was just happy for him,” Hall said. “It was just a good feeling.”

Virginia’s westernmost high school, Thomas Walker is comprised of a tight-knit community.

Those folks have helped Tyler Lee and his family deal with the grief.

“Even my first-block class gave me a gift basket,” Lee said. “It’s a school with very supportive people. My dad was a very avid supporter of Thomas Walker and the football program and several of the boys I play with he coached, so they had a connection as well.”

The youngest head football coach in far Southwest Virginia, Hall had also gotten to know Tracy Lee.

“He was a dad who was invested in what the kids were doing and heavily supported the program,” Hall said.

Gulley was glad to be the guy who handed off the football to Lee for that two-point conversion.

“I grew up with Tyler and his dad was always very supportive of him and they had a good relationship,” Gulley said. “He is a very good teammate and friend to have. He’s always got our backs.”

Thomas Walker (3-5) plays at Twin Springs on Friday night and Tyler Lee will once again be snapping the ball and blocking in the trenches – as he does so to honor his father.

“He wasn’t just my dad, he was my coach,” Lee said. “If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”