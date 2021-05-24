Two people rescued in Sunday night fire

BRISTOL, Va. - Two people were rescued from a residential structure fire on Holly Lane late Sunday night.

According to BVFD Battalion Chief Michael Wise, the call came in at 11:51 p.m. and crews were on scene quickly.

One female and one male needed to be assisted out of the home, Wise said, and were said to have "critical injuries."

Both people were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center and later transported to a burn unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Wise believed there to be a couple of pets living in the home, who are assumed deceased.

He is unsure whether the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.