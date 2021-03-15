Two hospitalized after Bristol Tennessee shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Two men were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee.

At 3:38 a.m. that morning, Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the apartments at 100 Ash Street, Capt. Terry Johnson said Monday. The call came from the apartment where the incident happened, he said.

Johnson said that the officers found "a male with a gunshot wound to the upper arm inside his apartment," and that they found the man who shot him there as well. The two knew each other and were in the apartment together before the incident.

Witnesses shared that the two had been physically fighting before the shooting, Johnson added.

Both the victim and the shooter--whose names have not been released--were taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.

The BTPD Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident, Johnson said. He encouraged others who may have witnessed the crime to call 423-989-5568 or contact Detective Laughlin at tlaughlin@bristoltn.org.

"The Bristol Tennessee Police Department believes there is no danger to the general public regarding this incident," Johnson said. "If further information becomes available it will be released as soon as possible."