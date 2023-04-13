NEW YORK — Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers in a nine-run first inning, and the Minnesota Twins routed the New York Yankees 11-2 on Thursday night.

Taylor homered twice and drove in four runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Joe Ryan (3-0) struck out 10 and walked none while allowing one run and three hits over seven innings. Ryan reached double digits in strikeouts after achieving the feat once in his first 33 starts.

Tigers 3, Blue Jays 1

TORONTO — Javier Báez was benched after a baserunning gaffe and Spencer Turnbull pitched five solid innings as the Detroit Tigers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Toronto Blue Jays.

Zach McKinstry drove in the go-ahead run and Jake Rogers had two hits and an RBI as Detroit snapped a six-game skid. Turnbull (1-2) allowed one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez from the game in the third, one inning after Báez appeared to lose track of the outs and ran into a double play.

Báez doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the second but didn’t run hard out of the box, apparently thinking he had homered. He then broke for third and rounded the base on Akil Baddo’s liner to center and was easily doubled off to end the inning.

Reds 6, Phillies 2

CINCINNATI — Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Philliesafter getting swept in a three-game series at Atlanta.

Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Jose Barrero drove in runs for the Reds, who had lost six of seven after a 3-1 start — the last four all by one run.

Kyle Schwarber became the first left-handed batter to hit a home run off Nick Lodolo (2-0), a left-hander in his second major league season. The defending National League champions have lost three straight and are 4-9.

Lodolo allowed two runs and eight hits in five innings. Bailey Falter (0-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in in 4 2/3 innings.

Arcia on DL for Braves

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia is headed to the injured list after tests on Thursday revealed a microfracture in his left wrist.

Arcia suffered the injury in Wednesday night's 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Arcia was hit on the wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the second inning. Arcia left the game in the third, and the Braves said initial X-rays were negative.