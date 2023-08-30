Tommy Crigger has celebrated his share of victories, but this postgame party hit a little different for Twin Valley High School’s head football coach.

The 45-year-old who has been through his share of gridiron wars made sure to soak up the scene as he gathered his squad – numbering 17 strong these days – near midfield and congratulated them on a job well done following a 28-16 triumph over the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky last Friday.

A year ago, Twin Valley’s season came to a sad conclusion after just one game when the size of the roster dwindled to unsafe numbers and the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the varsity campaign.

The Panthers hadn’t experienced the thrill of victory since a 36-28 win over Hurley on Nov. 6, 2021.

So yeah, the opportunity to whoop it up was both long-awaited and well-warranted.

Call it a comeback.

“The feeling was great,” Crigger said. “It was one of the best feelings that I’ve had as a coach, because we have come a long ways since the summer and last year. I told the kids they deserved this, because they have worked so hard to get to this point.”

Twin Valley didn’t just prevail, they overpowered Phelps and the folks gathered to root on the Panthers at the stadium in Oakwood, Virginia, loved every minute of it.

“The moment that really stood out to me was just the energy of the game in general,” said running back Jacob “J.J” Justice. “We had the fans cheering us on the whole way and nobody gave up.”

Justice scored two touchdowns and along with Nathaniel Deel, Alex Helton and Brayden White combined for 282 yards on 55 carries.

Justice is speedy and elusive, Deel is a powerful fullback, Helton can both carry the ball and catch it, while White is a dual-threat quarterback.

Jake Street, Lucas Looney, Eldon Blankenship, Colton Stiltner and Jaylon Presley were the big boys in the trenches who helped pave the way.

“Our O-Line controlled the whole game up front,” Crigger said. “We could run what we wanted and that’s a great feeling as a coach.”

Twin Valley didn’t get worn down either. This was ironman football at its finest.

“There are times where it is challenging due to not always having someone to come in for you when you need a break,” Helton said. “But I feel like we are all well-conditioned and ready to go all four quarters on all sides of the ball.”

Deel concurred.

“It’s hard work having to play both sides of the ball,” Deel said. “But worth every moment.”

Crigger relished it like as his players.

A former quarterback at Grundy High School and Emory & Henry College, Crigger has coached a number of sports in Buchanan County and directed Twin Valley’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 2015.

Last year’s premature ending weighed heavily on him and his fellow coaches.

“It was a tough decision, but we just had to pull the trigger for the safety of the players,” Crigger said.

It wasn’t totally a lost cause, however.

“I was in the eighth grade last year,” White said. “But due to us not having a varsity football team here at Twin Valley, we were able to get together a JV team. We were able to play some key opponents, some local schools that benefited us tremendously. It was a sad time in our community, but we were determined to get back out there this year for them.”

Twin Valley suffered a 44-14 loss at Montcalm (West Virginia) on Sept. 2, 2022, and a few days later the choice was made to forego the rest of the varsity schedule.

The Panthers host Montcalm on Sept. 1, 2023, and enter with a 1-0 record and plenty of confidence.

“We put in the work and we play as hard as we can,” Justice said. “We only need 11 on the field.”