How did the Twin Springs Titans become Cumberland District boys basketball regular-season champions on Friday night?

Impressively.

Senior guard Connor Lane scored 36 points against his team’s biggest rival as the gang from Nickelsville rolled to a 74-37 title-clinching win over the Rye Cove Eagles in front of a packed house in Clinchport.

Senior Bradley Owens added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Twin Springs.

Carter Roach-Hodge led Rye Cove with 13 points.

Tennessee High 66, Cherokee 34

What was that sound coming from inside of Viking Hall on Friday night?

That was Tennessee High senior Creed Musick making some string music.

Musick went off for 36 points – and played only three quarters – as he outscored the Cherokee Chiefs himself as the Vikings rolled.

Brandon Dufore’s 14 points and a nine-point performance from Maddox Fritts were also among the highlights as THS closed the regular season with an impressive showing.

Wise Central 65, John Battle 51

Wise County Central eked out a double overtime victory over the John Battle Trojans the first time the Mountain 7 District rivals clashed.

There was no such drama this time around as the Warriors simply took care of business in Bristol thanks to an 18-3 run to close the first half and the long-range shooting of Chance Boggs.

Boggs buried seven 3-pointers in scoring 23 points for the Warriors, while Ethan Collins nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Sophomore Porter Gobble led Battle with 23 points, while Eli Meade added 11 points. The Trojans will get the seventh and final seed in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Grundy 64, Holston 48

Caleb Conaway scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as Grundy pulled away late for a non-district win over the Holston Cavaliers.

The game was deadlocked at 34 at halftime and Grundy clung to a 44-41 advantage after four quarters. However, Conaway led the charge as the Golden Wave (15-7) closed the game on a 20-7 run.

Jonah Looney scored a game-high 17 points and also hauled down 12 rebounds for the Wave. Logan Lester (14 points, four assists) and Isaiah Boyd (14 points, seven rebounds) also played well in the win.

Cole Caywood’s 15 points and Cade Caywood’s 12 points were tops for Holston. The Cavaliers are 4-18.

J.I. Burton 85, Castlewood 53

Clay Hart was pumping in baskets at a high rate en route to a 29-point performance as the J.I. Burton Raiders beat Castlewood.

Braxton Williams (17 points) and Noa Godsey (12 points) also played well for the Raiders, who led 46-29 at halftims and finished with 14 3-pointers.

Cayden Dishman led winless Castlewood with 26 points.

The same two teams will meet in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Eastside 72, Thomas Walker 39

Cole Mullins was one cool customer as he tallied 19 points, five steals, four assists and two rebounds in Eastside’s thrashing of Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

Eli McCoy added 14 points, Shawn Mullins scored a dozen and Jack Ramey chipped in 11 points for Eastside, which built an insurmountable 42-16 lead at halftime.

Thomas Walker’s Nick Kimberlin led all scorers with 20 points. He had just one point the last time the Pioneers faced the Spartans.

David Crockett 68, Sullivan East 67

Drake Fisher fired in 35 points for the Sullivan East Patriots, but it wasn’t enough in a narrow non-conference loss to the David Crockett Pioneers.

Corbin Laisure’s 16 points and Tyler Cross’ 10 points were also notable for East. The Patriots led 50-48 after three quarters.

Collin Beason led Crockett with 21 points.

Abingdon 60, Ridgeview 54

Reece Ketron and Evan Ramsey – Abingdon’s version of the Twin Towers in the post – scored 15 points apiece as the Falcons held off Ridgeview in collecting a Mountain 7 District road win.

Dayton Osborne (12 points) and Luke Honaker (10 points) also scored in double digits for AHS, which had already wrapped up the Mountain 7 regular-season title on Tuesday.

The Falcons trailed 28-27 at halftime on Friday.

Chantz Robinette recorded 21 points for Ridgeview, while Cannon Hill had 16 points in the loss.

Graham 55, Tazewell 42

Markel Ray scored 15 points as the Graham G-Men trumped Tazewell for a Southwest District triumph.

Blake Graham added a dozen points for the bunch from Bluefield. Graham clinched the second seed in the SWD tournament with the win.

Johan Willis (14 points) and Sean Ray (11 points) were the top scorers for Tazewell.

Volunteer 69, West Ridge 60

Volunteer held off West Ridge in a marquee non-conference showdown.

Union 50, Gate City 46

Brayden Wharton scored 18 points and Kam Bostic added 12 to lead the Bears to a Mountain 7 District home win over the Blue Devils.

It was Union’s 200th win since the school opened in 2011. The Bears are 200-104 for a 66 percent winning percentage in 12 years of existence.

Union (9-13, 7-5), which will host Wise County Central on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District tournament, also picked up 11 points from Paul Huff.

Gate City (9-13, 8-4) was led by Brendan Cassidy with 17 points, 14 by Bo Morris and 10 more from Gunner Garrett.

GIRLS

Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 15

Eastside sophomore Azzy Hammons scored the 1,000th point of her prep career as the Spartans trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

The milestone moment took part on a night when Hammons scored 26 points to go along with seven steals, five assists, three rebounds and one block.

Shelby Stanley supplied 10 points as well for Eastside, the Cumberland regular-season champion.

Patricia Bigge scored six of TW’s 15 points.

Council 45, Castlewood Christian 28

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored 17 points as Council won its second game in as many days.

After a rough-and-tumble tangle with Northwood on Thursday night, Council (5-17) pulled away in the second half for Friday’s triumph.

Bailey Keen added 12 points in the win. Council plays Hurley today at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Black Diamond District tournament at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Castlewood Christian received eight points apiece from Haley Lewis and Kassie Richard.

West Ridge 45, Volunteer 39

Fallon Taylor led the way with 13 points as the West Ridge Wolves vanquished Volunteer.

West Ridge led 28-20 at halftime and 38-32 after three quarters.

Rachel Niebruegge added 11 points in the win.

Veda Barton was tops for Volunteer with 16 points.

Sullivan East 53, David Crockett 43

Jenna Hare scored 14 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as Sullivan East stunned Big 5 Conference regular-season champion David Crockett.

East (10-20) outscored the Pioneers (22-7) 26-10 over the final eight minutes to prevail in what was a 55-point turnaround from Crockett’s 69-24 victory earlier this season.

Asia Cairns added 14 points and Sophie Johnson scored 12 for East, which hosts North Greene this evening for Senior Night.

Brylee Tullock had 14 points for Crockett, which used just seven players.

Wise Central 60, John Battle 15

Sophomore Emmah McAmis had a 21-point, eight-assist masterpiece as Wise County Central crushed John Battle in a Mountain 7 District game.

The Warriors (18-4, 10-2) play Gate City (18-4, 10-2) today at 6 p.m. in a one-game playoff at Lee High to determine the Mountain 7 District’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament.

Central had no trouble in the tune-up racing to a 22-1 lead and never being threatened by the Trojans. Emilee Brickey added 13 points, while Madison Looney hauled down 11 rebounds.

Gracie Ralston and Ava Wallace each had five points to lead Battle.

Twin Springs 44, Rye Cove 43

Kayli Dunn finished with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists – while also delivering the game-winning basket – as Twin Springs edged Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.

The Titans (11-10, 5-5) also received 10 rebounds from Preslie Larkins and six steals courtesy of Ryleigh Gillenwater.

Rye Cove was led by Gracie Turner’s 17 points.

Ridgeview 72, Abingdon 36

Abingdon used a 9-0 run to close out the first quarter on Friday night and grab a 12-9 lead over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

That was the last highlight of the evening for the Falcons as they were flattened in a Mountain 7 District contest.

Braelynn Strouth led the winning side with 13 points, while Makenzie Wright (11 points, five rebounds), Tsega Mullins (10 points) and Hadaya Abshire (10 points) also scored in double digits.

Maggie Grant celebrated Senior Night with eight points, six rebounds and five steals.

All 10 players who suited up scored for the Wolfpack, who closed the first half on a 25-7 run and opened the second half on a 22-8 surge.

Ella Seymore’s 11 points and Lauren Baker’s 10 points were the top scoring totals for AHS.

Tazewell 56, Graham 51

Maddie Day came up with 20 points and eight steals as Tazewell rallied past Graham for a Southwest District victory.

Maddie Gillespie and Grace Hancock added 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

The same two teams will play on Tuesday in the first round of the SWD tournament.

J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 12

Sophomore Sarah Williams fired in 18 points as the J.I. Burton Raiders romped past Castlewood for a Cumberland District win.

Burton led 36-2 at halftime in utterly dominating the contest. Taylor Phipps tossed in 10 points.

Anna Summers had five of Castlewood’s 12 points and also yanked down 14 rebounds.

Tennessee High 56, Cherokee 42

Kendall Cross celebrated Senior Night in style.

The Montreat College signee went for 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Vikings crushed Cherokee to improve to 15-14.

Janell Tabor added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bristol bunch, while Anna Kinch’s seen rebounds, Mazzy Wilson’s six assists and Brooklyn Carter’s four assists were also vital.

Tennessee High opens TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament pay on Feb. 18 at Elizabethton against the Unicoi County Blue Devils.

Gate City 43, Union 24

Lexi Ervin made four 3-pointers to finish with 16 points in the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District road win over the Bears.

Jaydyn Carrico added 10 points for the Blue Devils (18-4, 10-2), who will play Wise County Central in a Mountain 7 District one-game playoff today at Lee High to determine the top seed in the Region 2D tournament.

Union (12-10, 7-5), which will host John Battle in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District tournament on Tuesday, was led by Gracy McKinney with 10 points.

Union’s junior varsity team captured the Mountain 7 District regular season title with a 26-21 win over Gate City.

Tri-Cities Christian 56, Cornerstone Christian 39

Faith Greene scored 24 points, connecting on all 10 of her free throw attempts, to lead the Eagles to a road win over Cornerstone Christian.

Greene also had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Eagles, who improved to 13-4 on the season.

Angel Pierce added 11 rebounds and three steals in the win.

Anna Amburgey led Cornerstone Christian with 29 points.