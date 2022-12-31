Tweed tickles twine to win 3-point contest

BRISTOL, Tenn. – At age 10, Dominic Tweed established a post-Christmas routine at Viking Hall.

“I always came to the Arby’s Classic here with my dad,” Tweed said. “The talent and skill level on display each year is unbelievable, and I wanted to be out there as a player one day.”

The 5-foot-10 Greeneville High School sophomore realized a goal Saturday afternoon by winning the Arby’s 3-point shootout.

Tweed said that Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsey mentioned the possibility of entering the event earlier this week.

After a few extra practice sessions at the Greeneville YMCA, Tweed made his decision Friday.

“I can shoot, so I thought that I might as well get out there and try my best,” Tweed said.

The first round ended in a tie as Tweed and 6-3 Tennessee High sophomore Zander Phillips each posted a score of 21. THS sophomore Colin Brown hit 20 shots.

A final showdown followed between Tweed and Phillips.

Phillips, who has emerged as a starter for the Vikings, was successful on 11 attempts. After a slow start where he missed his first four attempts, Tweed took the title by canning 12 shots.

“Usually I start hitting after I knock my first shot down, and that’s what happened today,” Tweed said. “It’s all about consistency.”

The shooting form for Tweed is unique, as he brings the ball to his chest and aims upward.

“I’ve been shooting like that ever since I started playing at age five,” Tweed said. “Nobody really taught me. I just kind of learned and fixed my mistakes over time. I wasn’t really a good shooter at first, but I’ve improved.”

As a sophomore, Tweed is a role player on his first season with the Greeneville varsity. Tweed is friends with Greeneville’s latest sensation Trey Thompson, a 6-6 freshman who received his first Division I offer Friday from ETSU.

“I’m an energy guy,” Tweed said. “I get water for my teammates and offer support.”

Tweed, who averages 12 points for the Greeneville junior varsity, served as the team video coordinator last year as the Greene Devils won the TSSAA Class 2A title with a 77-48 decision over Jackson South Side.

“That was a great experience,” Tweed said.

While he now watches the blue-chip talent at Viking Hall from the sidelines instead of the stands, the post-Christmas routine continues for Tweed.

Jackie Tweed, Dominic’s father, played basketball at South Greene High School before competing in both basketball and baseball at Maryville College.

“Growing up, I never imagined that I would win the 3-point contest here,” Dominic said. “It was an awesome experience that I will always remember.”