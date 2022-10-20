Tweed, Cavaliers pick up key win over Lebanon

DAMASCUS, Va. – It’s the time of year when the thoughts of players, coaches, and fans turn to the VHSL playoffs. With a ton of power points on the line, Holston took down Lebanon 38-27 in Hogoheegee District play.

“We knew we needed this game. We were kind of on the outside looking in if we lost this game,” Holston coach Chris Akers said. “I told my staff at the beginning of the week that we’ll find out what kind of football team we are. We hadn’t figured it out up to this point. We knew we were decent but didn’t know exactly where we stood.”

Holston (5-3, 2-1) took the opening kickoff and fumbled, Lebanon’s Skylar Street recovered it. Freshman quarterback Mike Reece connected with Luke Garrett on a seven-yard TD pass for a 7-0 advantage less than two minutes into the game.

The Cavaliers took control of the contest using the running of quarterback Noah Tweed and running backs Merrick Kestner and Luke Greene. Tweed scored the next three touchdowns of the game on runs of eight, seven, and 61 yards to put Holston up 21-7.

Reece found Nick Belcher racing down the sideline with a 60-yard bomb to make it a one-score game at 21-14.

As the horn sounded, ending the first half, Griffin Hall booted a 24-yard field goal to give the Cavs a 24-14 lead at the break.

“We wanted to keep the ball away from Lebanon,” commented Akers. “With Reece back there at quarterback, they always have a chance. We knew we had to keep the ball away from them and limit their opportunities. I was proud of my guys, the way we ran downhill and were physical.”

There was no quit in Lebanon (5-4, 2-2). In their opening possession in the second half, it took only five plays to move 65-yards. Reece hit Jacob Crabtree down the middle for a 19-yard touchdown to close within 24-21 with 10:19 left to play in the third quarter.

The Pioneers were stymied their next five possessions by the Cavalier defense, punting four times and losing a fumble.

“We had some opportunities to go up more, but we didn’t,” Akers said. “First possession was a disaster for us, and so was the beginning of the second half, but in between those possessions, I thought we played well.”

Dustin Bott added a late TD for the Cavs on a three-yard plunge.

Reece threw a fourth TD pass to Zach Hertig of 15 yards.

Holston has another big district contest when they travel to Rural Retreat next week, while Lebanon has a bye week.

Lebanon 7 7 7 6—27

Holston 14 10 0 14—38

Scoring Summary

LEB—Garrett 7 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

HOL—Tweed 8 run (Hall kick)

HOL—Tweed 7 run (Hall kick)

HOL—Tweed 61 run (Hall kick)

LEB—Belcher 61 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

HOL—FG 24 Hall

LEB—Crabtree 19 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

HOL—Tweed 1 run (Hall kick)

HOL—Du. Bott 3 run (Hall kick)

LEB—Hertig 15 pass from Reece (kick failed)