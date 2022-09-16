 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV Sports Watch

  • 0

Saturday, September 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech

12 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

CBSSN — Villanova at Army

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

People are also reading…

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia

2:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Houston

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

5 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

CBSSN — UCF at FAU

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

SECN — South Florida at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson

9 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)

FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia 

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts