Tusculum outlines homecoming plans

GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will hold its annual Homecoming celebration in October with five days of activities.

Tennessee’s first higher education institution will welcome alumni and the community for “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” from Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Tusculum alumni can take the opportunity to return to campus, relive that special time in their lives and see what is new at the university.

But Homecoming is not designed solely for the school’s alumni.

Community members and Tusculum students, faculty and staff will have plenty of opportunities to participate in the variety of activities and soak in the ambience.

“We love Homecoming and the opportunity to reconnect with alumni, listen to their fascinating stories and learn how Tusculum prepared them to succeed after graduation,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “The community is also invited to come to campus and enjoy the festivities, including the parade and football game, and experience what makes Tusculum so special.”

Full details about Tusculum’s “There’s No Place Like Homecoming” can be found online at go.tusculum.edu/homecoming. Anyone interested in attending can view the schedule of activities and register for them. The link to Homecoming is also available on the home page of the university’s website, www.tusculum.edu.

Homecoming will include activities that have been staples of this yearly event — the football game, the parade, the alumni breakfast, the annual alumni meeting and memorial service and the Athletics Hall of Fame dinner, all of which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Another returning feature is the Homecoming Golf Tournament, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 21. This year, the football game will feature Tusculum playing Emory & Henry College at 1:30 p.m. at Pioneer Field.

Activities added in recent years will be back, including the Pastors’ Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Farm to Table-The Pioneer Way — a delicious homegrown meal on Thursday, Oct. 20. New this year is a student talent show in the Behan Arena Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center, which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Homecoming will conclude with Tusculum Day at First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville, the university’s mother church. Dr. Hummel will preach during the 11 a.m. service.

“Fall is a spectacular time of year, and we encourage everyone to join us on our gorgeous and historic campus for our Homecoming activities,” said Nicole Rader, director of alumni and community engagement. “As our theme for this year indicates, Homecoming is a can’t-miss event that will rekindle memories and build new ones. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

Anyone with additional questions can email Rader at nrader@tusculum.edu or call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303.