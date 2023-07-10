BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Phil Tuell has experienced motorsports from the track, the pits and the race shop.

And at age 71, the Blountville resident is still ahead of the game.

“You can learn a lot about life through racing, especially when you’ve been involved as long as I have,” Tuell said.

Tuell’s fast-paced adventure began in his junior year at Sullivan East High School. The scene was the six-cylinder division at now defunct Sportsman Speedway in Johnson City and Appalachian Speedway in Kingsport, where Tuell drove for famed Bluff City car owner Dub Utsman.

“That was a fun time, and it mushroomed into all kinds of things,” Tuell said.

Over the years, Tuell has provided friendship and mechanical expertise to countless racers, teams and fans across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Tuell currently works part-time with the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team and helps to navigate his grandsons, Karston and Konner, around the topsy-turvy world of karting.

“I’ve taught Karston and Konner various skills,” Tuell said. “They are both very smart racers who listen and have a feel for what their karts are doing.”

From tires and gears to scales and prized photos, the Tuell garage in Blountville features all sorts of tools and memories.

There is one item that Tuell never leaves home without.

“I’ve always got my notebook with me at the track,” Phil said. “In fact, I’ve got notebooks stacked everywhere with all sorts of notes from different races.

“Whether I’m working with my grandsons in karting or with driver Parker Kligerman in NASCAR, I always give 110 percent effort.”

This man knows the karting game from all angles. For example, he earned the 1980 Gold Cup championship in the World Karting Association.

“I won my share of races, then I decided to back out of driving for a while when my sons got into the sport,” Phil said.

Brent and Brian Tuell captured dozens of trophies along with Tennessee state karting titles before turning to traditional sports.

The spotlight is now on the third generation of racers in the Tuell family, with Brent and his two sons.

Karston and Konner have competed at tracks such as Kingsport Miniway, Ashway Speedway in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, Godspeed Raceway in Dandridge, Tennessee, and the famed Go-Pro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“Karting represents the true grassroots of racing and it’s great to see this sport growing again,” Phil Tuell said. “At this level, kids develop an interest in motorsports and they will follow it up as they get older.”

Through his association with team owners Ed Whitaker and Charlie Henderson, Tuell worked with the legendary NASCAR competitors such as Davey Allison, Harry Gant, Sam Ard, Alan Kulwicki, Brad Teague, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

“I also had two nephews who were involved in motocross, and I helped Hayden Woods (Piney Flats) in Legends cars and Late Models,” Tuell said.

Tuell plans to be in the pits for the Henderson team and Bristol-born crew chief Chris Carrier for the July 22 NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono.

According to Tuell, the sport is dominated by one element.

“It’s all about the money,” Tuell said. “But I like to see guys who earn opportunities by paying their dues at each stage of the sport. That’s why Tony Stewart recently hired Josh Berry to drive for his NASCAR Cup team.”

Don’t expect Tuell to leave the motorsports game any time soon.

“It takes hours and hours of work and devotion if you want to do well, but I love it,” Tuell said.