REGION 1-AAAA

West Ridge (17-15) at Morristown West (16-11)

Friday, 7 p.m.

West Ridge fell to Daniel Boone for a third time in the District 1-AAAA semifinals before tackling Science Hill to place third in the 1-AAAA field...The Wolves have played well down the stretch, winning seven of their last 10 games...Fallon Taylor (10.0 ppg, 6.5 reb) and Alexis Hood (10.0 ppg) lead West Ridge in scoring, while Lilly Bates (6.5 reb) and Rachel Niebruegge (3.3 stl) will also be key for the Wolves...These clubs met in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in November at Sullivan East, with the Trojans winning 61-49...The winner meets Daniel Boone (23-5) or Morristown East (12-17) in the semifinals.

Quote/West Ridge head coach Kristi Walling: "The key for us making a run is keeping our composure and being consistent."

The other side of the bracket includes Science Hill (11-21) at Jefferson County (17-11), while David Crockett (22-8) will host Sevier County (22-7) tonight.

The semifinals and finals are slated for Monday and Wednesday at the Tribe Complex in Kingsport.

REGION 1-AAA

Sullivan East (12-22) at Greeneville (24-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, 7 p.m.

This could be the final game in the brilliant career of Sullivan East senior Jenna Hare, who passed Katie O'Dell Owens as the school's all-time leading scorer earlier this week with 2,546 points...Hare had enjoyed a stellar senior campaign, leading the Patriots with 23.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game. She is complemented by a young and improving squad that includes Asia Carnes (7.4 ppg, 5.8 reb), Sophie Johnson (5.4 reb), Kara Hicks (2.2 ast) and Miley McCarter (1.7 ast)...Greene County schools are familiar to the Patriots, who have already faced South Greene, West Greene and North Greene this season...Greeneville is ranked 10th in the last Class 3 poll, having gone 15-2 since January, including an 8-0 mark in District 2-AAA...The Greene Devils won two district tournament games by a combined 66 points...The winner will meet either Cocke County (19-11) or Unicoi County (16-16) in the next round.

Quote/Sullivan East head coach Allan Aubrey: "I am so very proud of the growth and development of this team. We were not very good this summer or early in the season. But as the season went on, slowly we began to learn how to play and how to be good teammates. Now I feel like we have a chance against anybody. Obviously going to Greeneville is a tough task, but with Jenna, you always have a chance. It has been a hard year, but ultimately a very rewarding one."

The semifinals and finals will be held at Treadway Gymnasium in Elizabethton on Monday and Wednesday.

Tennessee High (16-15) at Grainger (15-15)

Friday, 7 p.m.

After starting the season with a 6-10 mark, the Vikings have shown marked improvement, going 10-5 since January, led by Kendall Cross (13.6 ppg, 4.3 reb, 2.3 ast) and Anna Kate Kinch (10.2 ppg, 5.1 reb). Janell Tabor leads the Vikings with six rebounds a game...The Vikings finished second in the regular season standings in a league dominated by Elizabethton...Grainger, which had won at least 20 games - and quite often more then 30 over the last 12 seasons - had a rare down campaign, but did manage to secure a home regional game after finishing third in the District 2-AAA regular season...The winner will meet Claiborne County (10-17) or Elizabethton (25-4), whose lone setbacks this season have been twice to Alcoa, - which is 28-4 - along with Class 4A No. 3 Bearden and Class 2A No. 2 Westview.

Coach comment by assistant Charlie Tiller: "The key for us will be obviously executing our game plan and containing (volleyball standout) Maddie Hurst and freshman combo guard Adison Hayes. We will also have to handle a likely hostile atmosphere and taking on a program with their tradition."

The semifinals and finals will be held at Treadway Gymnasium in Elizabethton on Monday and Wednesday.