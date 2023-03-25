BRISTOL, Tenn. – With high speeds and high banks, Bristol Motor Speedway has long ranked as one of the toughest tests in motorsports.

According to Martin Truex Jr., trying to manhandle a 3,300-pound stock car around the dirt version of BMS qualifies as an extreme challenge.

“It’s kind of like driving a car with flat tires,” said Truex in a recent Zoom conference. “The car doesn’t want to do anything that you are trying to make it do.

“You’ve got to try and hang the car out sideways, but it’s not really happy doing that from an aero perspective. You’re just on edge and kind of out of control the whole time.”

Tuex solved one part of the BMS dilemma in 2021 when he won the Bristol Truck Race on Dirt while driving for the Kyle Busch Motorsports team. Truex has finished in the No. 19 and No. 21 spots in in the two Food City Dirt Races for the Cup Series.

“I thought the track was better the first year but I think a lot of the guys with dirt experience felt like it was better last year. We’ll have to see where it ends up this year,” Truex said.

“A dirt surface is different every time. What you can and cannot do depends on the weather, the moisture and other things.”

Truex led 126 laps in the 2021 Bristol Dirt Race before eventually finishing 19th.

When the headline-grabbing idea of placing dirt over the BMS concrete was first unveiled, many racing insiders predicted the dirt racing veterans such as Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Christopher Bell would be heavy favorites.

But Joey Logano and Kyle Busch survived various obstacles to emerge as winners in the previous two events.

“The first year was probably more surprising,” said Truex, referring to the Logano triumph. “Last year, I felt like the dirt guys had the advantage.”

Those dirt guys - Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick – were battling for win on the final turn on the final lap before crashing in front of the alert Busch.

“They (Briscoe and Reddick) were going to run 1-2 without that dive bomb move that took out the leaders and let Kyle slip through and win,” Truex said. “I do think drivers with dirt experience have more of an advantage with this (Next Gen) car, especially with the way the track was last year with it being different throughout the weekend.”

According to Truex, no dirt race or dirt track is ever the same. That’s why he expects more unpredictable drama this weekend.

“A lot of it depends on the track,” Truex said. “How wide is the groove? Can we run side-by-side and 2-3 wide like last year? That will be a big deal.”

Truex has never won a Cup race on any surface at Bristol, but the New Jersey native has been victorious in the Xfinity Series (2004) and the Truck Series.

What sort of drama does Truex expect for Sunday’s duel in the dirt at BMS?

“I don’t know that if things can really get much more aggressive,” Truex said. “After last year’s race, I didn’t have a straight pedal on my car and I think all four tires were pointing in different directions from things being bent.

“And we all saw what happened at the end of the race.”