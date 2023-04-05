In terms of the cool factor, few NASCAR drivers can match defending Truck series champion Zane Smith.

From short tracks to superspeedways, the Huntington Beach, California, resident never seems to get rattled.

During a recent test session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Smith discussed his approach for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“There’s not much you can do in terms of preparing for the Bristol dirt. That race and track is kind of an animal in its own,” Smith said.

The weekly pre-race routine for Smith involves a mix of film work, note study and simulator time.

“But at Bristol, you can pretty much go all out until you’re out of breath,” Smith said. “It’s hard to even blink for about 20 laps.”

Smith solved the multi-faceted BMS test last year en route a second place finish.

“Yes, we had a great run and we’re hoping to be one spot better this time,” Smith said. “Just like North Wilkesboro, Bristol represents a very cool part of NASCAR history. We all want to win there, especially with it being on the only dirt race on the schedule.

“But any win at Bristol is special, and we’re ready to get after it again.”

DIRT DAZE: The big week in dirt racing begins tonight at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap with the $20,000-to-win Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge.

Larson will also be one of the favorites in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at BMS.

“Bristol is so different than the dirt racing that I do during the week,” Larson said. “These heavy stock cars drive nothing like dirt Late Model that’s 2,400 pounds. I maybe can read a dirt track better than most people, but this is our third year on it.”

After finishing in the No. 29 spot in the BMS dirt in 2021, Larson was fourth last year.

“I could have ran last in every single race leading into Bristol, and the media is probably going to point to me as being the favorite anyway at Bristol just because it’s a dirt track,” Larson said.

The spotlight will shift to Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat on Friday for the Schaeffer’s Oil Super Late Model program. “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton (Evans, Georgia) emerged as the winner last year and already has five wins this season.

In addition to the $10,000-to-win feature, there will be five classes of racing. The Schaeffer’s moves to Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee Saturday.

PIT STOPS: Abingdon’s Kevin Canter has been one of the most successful short track racers in the Mountain Empire over the past few years. Canter added another notch to his resume in last Saturday’s season opener at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park by winning in Mod 4. Kyle Barnes and Abingdon’s Joshua Gobble earned victories in the Sportsman class, while Alan Rich (Street Stock), Paul Stanley (Pure 4) and Tristen Barnes (Super Street) were the other winners. The next race at Lonesome Pine is set for April 15…Kingsport’s Keith Helton earned his second straight win in the Late Model Sportsman division Saturday at Kingsport Speedway. Alex Miller (Erwin) finished second in the 12-car field, with Derek Lane (Kingsport) in third. Jamie Meadows (Street Stock), Brandon Sutherland (Pure 4), Chris Amburgey (Mod 4), Joshua Collins (Beginner FWD), T.J. Moon (Bandolero) and Kaleb Bradley (Legends) rounded out the winners. The program at Kingsport moves back to the regular Friday night schedule this week.