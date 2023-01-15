Trojans upset No. 2 Stanford

LOS ANGELES — Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford.

It was USC’s first victory over Stanford (17-2, 5-1 Pac-12) since the 2014 conference tournament.

Cameron Brink scored 11 points with 14 rebounds for Stanford, which saw its 12-game winning streak come to an end.

No. 1 South Carolina 81, Missouri 50: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 71st career double-double and South Carolina won its 24th straight by beating Missouri.

Boston’s 11th game with double-figure points and rebounds moved her with one of program-record holder Sheila Foster — and kept the Gamecocks perfect at 18-0 and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

No. 4 Connecticut 65, Georgetown 50 : HARTFORD, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as UConn opened up a close game against Georgetown in the second half.

Huskies leading scorer Azzi Fudd left the game in the first half when she appeared to reinjure her right knee.

Fudd was playing in just her second game back after missing the previous eight after hurting that knee in December.

No. 5 LSU 84, Auburn 54: BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 23 points and 15 rebounds to maintain her streak of double-doubles in every game this season, and LSU improved its program-record best start to 18-0 with a win over Auburn.

No. 6 Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin.

No. 7 Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 56: SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half of Notre Dame’s win over Syracuse.

No. 8 UCLA 87, California 70: LOS ANGELES — Freshman Londynn Jones had 18 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead UCLA past Cal.

No. 9 Maryland 89, Rutgers 56: COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Maryland forced 17 first-half turnovers in a victory over Rutgers.

No. 10 Utah 80, No. 14 Arizona 79: SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili scored 27 points, including the winning free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to lead Utah past Arizona.

No. 22 North Carolina 56, No. 11 North Carolina State 47: CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kennedy Todd-Williams scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, Destiny Adams scored all of her eight points in the final 4 minutes and North Carolina beat rival N.C. State.

Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa State 53: AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston scored 17 points and Shaylee Gonzales had five of her 11 in a game-breaking 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and Texas defeated Iowa State.

No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47: ATLANTA — Celeste Taylor scored 13 points, Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and Duke overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech for its 11th straight win.

West Virginia 74, No. 18 Baylor 65: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Madisen Smith and Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 17 points apiece, Jayla Hemingway added 15 points and 14 rebounds and West Virginia’s defense forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers in its win over Baylor.

Washington State 85, No. 21 Oregon 84: EUGENE, Ore. — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated Oregon for its first win over a ranked team since 1998.

No. 24 Illinois 70, Minnesota 57: MINNEAPOLIS — Makira Cook scored 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 18 and Illinois celebrated its first game as a ranked team in 23 years with a win over Minnesota.