 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup

Trojans overcome McAmis to topple Warriors

  • 0

John Battle’s talented trio of Jacqueline Hill (11 kills), Molly Little (11 kills) and Bella Shutters (11 kills) proved to be more of a factor than the one-woman hit parade of Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis as the Trojans took a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Warriors on Thursday night. 

Allie Smith (24 digs) and Audrey Chapman (16 digs) led Battle’s defense, while Mackenzie Smith doled out 20 assists.

McAmis mashed down 39 kills to go along with 44 digs. She had 40 kills in a match earlier this season as she continues to show why she is one of Southwest Virginia’s elite athletes.

Sophie Fleming (16 digs) and Emilee Mullins (44 assists, 24 digs) also played well.

Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2

Ryleigh Gillenwater had 15 kills and 35 digs to lead the Titans to a 17-25, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 15-13 Cumberland District marathon victory over the Raiders.

People are also reading…

Kaylee Keith dished out 19 assists and Amica Dooley added 30 digs for the Titans.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts