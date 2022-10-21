Trojans overcome McAmis to topple Warriors

John Battle’s talented trio of Jacqueline Hill (11 kills), Molly Little (11 kills) and Bella Shutters (11 kills) proved to be more of a factor than the one-woman hit parade of Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis as the Trojans took a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Warriors on Thursday night.
Allie Smith (24 digs) and Audrey Chapman (16 digs) led Battle’s defense, while Mackenzie Smith doled out 20 assists.
McAmis mashed down 39 kills to go along with 44 digs. She had 40 kills in a match earlier this season as she continues to show why she is one of Southwest Virginia’s elite athletes.
Sophie Fleming (16 digs) and Emilee Mullins (44 assists, 24 digs) also played well.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2
Ryleigh Gillenwater had 15 kills and 35 digs to lead the Titans to a 17-25, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 15-13 Cumberland District marathon victory over the Raiders.
Kaylee Keith dished out 19 assists and Amica Dooley added 30 digs for the Titans.