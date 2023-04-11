John Battle couldn’t hold a late lead in losing to 2022 VHSL Class 3 state runner-up Abingdon 7-0 on Tuesday.

The Trojans could never gain the advantage in suffering a setback to 2022 VHSL Class 3 state champion Liberty Christian Academy on Wednesday.

Battle managed just two hits and struck out eight times against the LCA duo of Liberty University commit Benjamin Blair and Landon Owen.

Another Liberty commit, Braden Weaver, went 3-for-4, scored three runs and tallied two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

The Trojans did draw six walks, but stranded six baserunners and committed three errors. Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins had the hits.

Auburn 15, Eastside 3

Matthew Altizer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Damien Boyd blasted a three-run homer as the Auburn Eagles improved to 8-1 with a marquee non-district win over the Eastside Spartans.

Zac McGlothlin added three RBIs for Auburn. Eastside (5-2) received RBIs from Tanner Perry, Eli McCoy and Jaxsyn Collins.

Galax 15, Holston 1

A.J. Ashworth drove in three runs as the Galax Maroon Tide hammered Holston.

A seven-run first inning set the tone for Galax.

Dustin Bott led Holston with three hits.

Sullivan East 7, University High 0

Corbin Dickenson and Andrew Delph surrounded just two hits over seven innings to lift the Patriots to a home win.

Jonathan Beach had three of the Patriots’ nine hits, while Nolan Lunsford and Dickenson had two apiece. Tyson Mitchell scored twice in the win.

Garrett Gentry had the lone two hits for University High. He also took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Gate City 11, Sullivan East 1

Lauren Monroe drove in three runs and also picked up the win in the circle in the Blue Devils’ home win over the Patriots.

Addie Gibson, MaKayla Bays and Monroe had three hits apiece for Gate City. KK Baker and Savannah Moore drove in two runs and Bays scored three runs. Ada Gillenwater, Baker and Bays had doubles for the Blue Devils. Bays scored three runs and Savannah Monroe and Gillenwater scored two runs apiece.

Keelye Fields had two hits for Sullivan East, while Katie Botts doubled, singled and drove in a run. Tori Leonard also singled and Carly Bradford scored for the Patriots.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 3, Richlands 1

Ella Dales scored two goals, while Sophie Scarberry also found the back of the net as the G-Girls won a Southwest District match.

LATE TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 5, Virginia High 1

Carly Compton struck out 17 in spinning a three-hitter and also went 3-for-4 as the Tazewell Bulldogs beat the Bearcats.

She carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, before Carrie Patrick, Anna Stacy and Bella McCloud had hits for the Bearcats. McCloud’s RBI single got VHS on the board.

Hannah Hayes and Brooke Nunley had two hits apiece for Tazewell, while Mallarie Whittaker drove in two runs.

Holston 9, Honaker 5

A three-run fourth inning gave Holston the lead for good as the Cavaliers won a non-distirct game.

Emma Ray, Gracie Shelton and Lincoln Bush all had two hits for Honaker, while Josie McGlothlin added two RBIs for the Tigers.

George Wythe 10, Grayson County 9

Jordan Cannoy hustled home on an errant throw in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District victory over the Blue Devils.

Cannoy led the Maroons with four hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Andrea Pannell hit a three-run home run in the fourth and finished with four RBIs. Samara Sheffey scored three runs and had two RBIs. Cannoy picked up the win in relief of Olivia Shockley, who struck out 11 in five innings in the circle.

Cannoy doubled leading off the seventh and then scored when the ball got away from the first baseman following a ground ball to third by Ashley Layne.

Hiley Boyer and Laney Testerman had four hits each for the Blue Devils. Karyss Isom drove in three runs with a double.

Tennessee High 11, Virginia High 1

The Tennessee High Vikings improved to 13-2 with little trouble as they blasted their rivals. No other details were provided at press time.

Lester goes deep for Raiders

Freshman Emma Lester hit her first varsity home run for J.I. Burton in the Raiders’ 11-1 win over Castlewood on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Ridgeview 11, Union 10

Cannon Hill had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and the Wolfpack scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to earn a Mountain 7 District home win over the Bears.

Brandon Beavers also doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Blake Baker had two hits and Brady Fleming scored three runs.

Union was led by Braxton Bunch with a triple, double and three RBIs. El Blanton, Cole Chander and Sam Whitman drove in two runs apiece, while John Ryan Hurley scored a pair of runs for the Bears.

Wise County Central 10, Patrick Henry 7

Robbie Wilson went 3-for-4 and was the winning pitcher in relief as the Warriors won a slugfest.

Senior Dane Elkins added four RBIs for the Warriors.

Max Owens had two hits for PH.

Lee High 6, Gate City 5

Virgil Hobbs had two hits and Chandler Mullins went the distance on the mound as the Generals won a Mountain 7 District victory.

West Ridge 6, Daniel Boone 2

Andrew Hoover hammered out two hits and Wade Witcher was the winning pitcher for the Wolves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 2, John Battle 1

Riley Cvetkovski scored on penalty kicks in the final two minutes of regulation and Ella Seymore added a goal in overtime to lift the Falcons to a thrilling Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Abingdon (7-2) hosts Ridgeview on Friday.