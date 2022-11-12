Trojans beaten by unbeaten Glenvar

John Battle High School’s first state volleyball tournament match in nine years was over in less than an hour.

Senior outside hitter Claire Griffith smashed down a dozen kills to go along with 19 digs as the defending state champion Glenvar Highlanders rolled to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-7 victory over the Trojans in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 tourney in Salem.

Glenvar (24-0) ran its winning streak to 36 matches and has dropped just one set all season.

Hannah Hylton and Sydney Loder each served five aces in the win.

The Highlanders of coach Mark Rohrback committed just eight errors.

“I was pleased with our overall performance in the match as well playing very clean, high-level volleyball,” Rohrback said.

Mackenzie Smith led Battle (21-9) with seven digs, five assists and four kills. Audrey Chapman added seven digs for the Trojans.

“Glenvar is a phenomenal team that is very talented in all areas,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “They play at a very high level. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished this year and we will be ready to fine-tune many things of our game to keep improving”

Giles 3, Chilhowie 0

The Giles Spartans seized the momentum early and often in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win over Chilhowie in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal match in Saltville.

Hannah Goodwin (15 kills, eight digs), Hannah Manns (10 kills), Josie Sheets (18 assists, five kills, two blocks) and Chloe Adams (16 digs, 13 assists) led the way as Chilhowie finished the season with a record of 18-12.

“We started a little slow today, maybe a few nerves to begin with,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “Giles is quick. We played with them, just not with the consistency we have been playing with lately.”

Auburn 3, Patrick Henry 1

Baleigh Belcher had 35 assists and 16 digs and Avery Maiden added 14 kills, 16 digs and four blocks in Patrick Henry's 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23 Class 1 quarterfinal loss at Auburn, the fifth year in a row these clubs have met in the postseason.

Lauren Stauffer added 12 kills and 11 digs, while Kaylyn Steele tallied five kills and nine digs and Anna McKinney contributed four kills and three digs. Sydney Taylor (12 digs) and Jennifer McKinney (three blocks) also contributed for the Rebels.