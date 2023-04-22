Sweet Trixie comes from a difficult background and can get frightened, but a loving home will solve that quickly. Please... View on PetFinder
TRIXIE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.
BRIEFS: Villani resigns at Ridgeview; Barry Wade steps down as AD at Tennessee High; Track wins for THS duo of Robinson, Meares; King's Luper earns C/C weekly award
Steven Villani has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Ridgeview High School, according to principal Rodney Compton...A pair of Tenness…
PREP ROUNDUP: Rye Cove softball team moves to 13-0 with key win; Virginia High's baseball squad wins fifth straight; Hart, Dye hit two homers apiece for Honaker's softball team; Castlewood baseball, softball squads prevail;
Eden Muncy (Rye Cove), EJ Hucks (Virginia High), Tanner Perry (Eastside), Tyson Mitchell (Sullivan East), Riley Hart (Honaker), Savannah Clevi…