TRIP
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person died Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into South Holston Lake.
- Updated
Eric McClure was born into a NASCAR family, and made his own impact in the sport before his untimely death on May 2 at age 42.
- Updated
Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections.
A man wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape, exonerated by DNA testing and who is now seriously ill from cancer was released — much to his surprise — from the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections on Monday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – State Street will be filled with laughter this summer with the opening of the Twin City’s newest attraction, Blue Ridge Comedy Club.
-
- 10 min to read
The Dorseys are one of many families in the Twin City that have, in recent months, experienced an overpowering stench — both outside and inside their homes. Like other residents, they report experiencing health problems when the odors are present: burning eyes and throats, headaches, tightness in the chest.
When stay-at-home mom Leah Orr began renovating her turn-of-the century farmhouse, she invited thousands of people to take the journey with her. Leah has turned her passion for decorating into an Instagram page and a YouTube channel, where she shares with viewers her family’s ongoing progress with a fixer-upper in the country.
Eastman Credit Union has announced the retirement of a long-time executive and promotions for a number of other officers.
- Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — A man from Bristol, Tennessee, has been identified as the person that died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washing…
Built on an old rock quarry and mired in $35 million worth of debt as well as actual trash, the Bristol, Virginia landfill has long been a sore spot for the city. Multiple city officials and consultants for the city have said they think the landfill isn’t the only source of the air pollution.